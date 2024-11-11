KPDCL Announces Power Shutdown Schedule
Date
11/11/2024 7:09:33 PM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- The Kashmir Power Distribution Corporation Limited (KPDCL) has announced scheduled power shutdowns in Srinagar and Sopore for maintenance and infrastructure upgrades.
According to the Chief Engineer of KPDCL's Distribution Wing, the shutdowns are planned to facilitate the reconductoring of the 33 KV Habak-SKIMS line and the replacement of damaged poles, subject to fair weather conditions.
The power shutdown will impact the following areas:
Habak-SKIMS Line Shutdown:
November 14, 18, and 23, 202- 10:00 AM to 04:00 PM
Affected Areas: Owantabhawan, Omer Colony, and parts of the 90 ft road
Amargarh-Sopore Line Shutdown:
November 16, 2024- 09:30 AM to 04:00 PM
Affected Areas: Sadiq Colony and New Colony, Sopore
Amargarh-Arampora Line Shutdown:
November 16, 19, and 21, 2024- 09:30 AM to 04:00 PM
Affected Areas: Arampora, Panzipora, Sher Colony, and Bugoo
KPDCL has urged residents of the affected areas to make necessary arrangements and has assured reliable power supply in the future.
|
