Turkey’S African Ambitions: A Multifaceted Strategy For Influence

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Turkey has steadily expanded its presence in Africa over the past two decades. This expansion spans economic, diplomatic, and security realms.



The country aims to position itself as a key partner for African nations. Trade between Turkey and Africa has grown significantly. It rose from $5.4 billion in 2003 to $40.7 billion in 2022.



Turkish companies have completed almost 2,000 projects worth over $90 billion on the continent. These projects focus on infrastructure and construction. Turkey has also boosted its presence.



The number of Turkish embassies in Africa increased from 12 in 2002 to 44 in 2022. Meanwhile, 38 African countries now have embassies in Ankara. This diplomatic push reflects Turkey's strategic interest in the continent.



Turkish Airlines has played a crucial role in this expansion. The airline now flies to 62 destinations across Africa . This extensive network facilitates business and cultural exchanges between Turkey and African nations.







The Turkish government has leveraged both hard and soft power in its African strategy. It provides humanitarian aid and supports educational initiatives.

Turkey's Growing Influence in Africa

Turkey also engages in military cooperation and arms sales with several African countries. Somalia serves as a prime example of Turkey's multifaceted approach.



Turkey delivered aid during Somalia's 2011 famine. It later established its largest overseas military base in Mogadishu in 2017.



Recently, Turkey began exploring for oil and gas off Somalia's coast. Turkey's defense industry has made significant inroads in Africa.



The country has become the fourth-largest arms supplier to sub-Saharan Africa. Turkish drones, in particular, have gained popularity among African militaries.



However, Turkey faces stiff competition in Africa. China, Russia, and Gulf Arab states also seek to expand their influence on the continent. China's investments in Africa reached $282 billion in 2023 alone, dwarfing Turkey's $10 billion to date.



Turkey's approach differs from its competitors. It emphasizes its lack of a colonial history in Africa. This stance resonates with many African leaders seeking alternatives to traditional Western partners.



The Turkish government frames its engagement as mutually beneficial. It promotes a "win-win" approach in its economic and political dealings with African nations.



This strategy aims to distinguish Turkey from other foreign powers active in Africa. Turkey's growing role in Africa raises questions about its long-term impact.



Its increasing influence could potentially clash with Western interests on the continent. Turkey's willingness to engage with military governments, as seen in Niger, highlights this potential divergence.

