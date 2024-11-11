Elizabeth A. Crain Joins Consello As A Partner

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

NEW YORK, Nov. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Consello, the leading global advisory and investing platform, is pleased to announce the appointment of Elizabeth A. Crain as a Partner and member of the Executive Committee.

Elizabeth brings a wealth of experience in strategic growth and business leadership. As a Founding Partner at Moelis & Company and the firm's Chief Operating Officer from 2007 to 2023, she was instrumental in defining the firm's direction, guiding key strategic and corporate decisions and operational execution, and oversaw the firm's global expansion to become a leading independent investment bank.

Prior to Moelis, Elizabeth was a Managing Director in the UBS Investment Bank and served as the Chief Operating Officer of the UBS Investment Banking Department Americas.



Elizabeth has been named as one of the 100 Most Influential Women in U.S. Finance by Barron's and has been recognized by American Banker as one of the 25 Most Powerful Women in Finance.

Declan Kelly ,

Founder, Chairman and CEO of Consello, commented, "Elizabeth has been a pivotal player in driving growth at some of the most successful franchises in financial services. We are delighted to welcome her to Consello as we grow our business around the world."

Elizabeth Crain added, "Consello is at the forefront of providing what today's most senior leaders demand: forward-looking, holistic guidance informed by proven operational expertise. I am excited to join the leadership team as it scales this innovative approach across industries and geographies."

Media contact:

[email protected]

SOURCE Consello

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED