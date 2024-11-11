Fortress Mortgage Advisors Launches With A Client-Focused Vision

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) MONTVALE, NJ, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Mortgage veterans Michael LiPari and Craig Andriulli, who bring over 40 years of combined experience, are excited to announce the launch of Fortress Mortgage Advisors, a new firm dedicated to providing a more comprehensive, personalized approach to mortgage lending.



Fortress Mortgage Advisors aims to transform the mortgage experience by aligning financing options with each client's overall goals. Unlike traditional mortgage companies that often view financing as a standalone transaction, Fortress Mortgage Advisors integrates mortgage planning into a client's larger financial picture. Understanding that a mortgage is a significant financial decision, LiPari and Andriulli work closely with clients and their real estate agents, financial planners, and other advisors to ensure mortgage solutions support long-term financial health.



“After many fulfilling years in the mortgage industry, especially at Bond Street Mortgage, we're grateful for the experiences and relationships we gained there,” said Craig Andriulli.“Bond Street provided a strong foundation, and with that appreciation, we're excited to launch a firm focused on seamlessly integrating mortgages into each client's broader financial plan.”



Michael LiPari added,“Our mission is to deliver a consultative, client-centric experience, guiding clients through a strategic process that empowers them to make informed decisions for their financial futures. While we are excited to embark on this new venture, leaving Bond Street was a tough decision. We are deeply grateful for the partnerships, friendships, and invaluable insights gained there, all of which have profoundly shaped our journey.”



With their extensive expertise, Fortress Mortgage Advisors is committed to being a trusted partner, working with individuals to ensure that their mortgage strategies are in harmony with their financial objectives.



About Fortress Mortgage Advisors:

Founded by Michael LiPari and Craig Andriulli, Fortress Mortgage Advisors is a mortgage firm that takes a holistic, client-centered approach. By collaborating with real estate agents, CPAs, attorneys, and financial advisors, the firm provides mortgage solutions designed to align with long-term financial goals. With over four decades of industry experience, Fortress Mortgage Advisors is dedicated to offering personalized strategies that support clients' financial stability and growth.

Michael LiPari, Managing Partner

Fortress Mortgage Advisors

+1 973-809-2331

...

