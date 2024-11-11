EUR/USD Signal Today - 11/11: Bullish Setup $1.0686 (Chart)

(MENAFN- Daily Forex) My previous EUR/USD signal on 6th November was not triggered's EUR/USD Signals



Risk 0.75%. Trades may only be taken before 5pm London time today.



Go short following a bearish price action reversal on the H1 timeframe immediately upon the next touch of $1.0746, $1.0787, $1.0821, or $1.0852.



Place the stop loss 1 pip above the local swing high.

Move the stop loss to break even once the trade is 20 pips in profit. Remove 50% of the position as when the price reaches 20 pips in profit and leave the remainder of the position to ride.

Go long following a bullish price action reversal on the H1 timeframe immediately upon the next touch of $1.0686, $1.0640, $1.0610, or $1.0592.



Place the stop loss 1 pip below the local swing low.

Move the stop loss to break even once the trade is 20 pips in profit. Remove 50% of the position as profit when the price reaches 20 pips in profit and leave the remainder of the position to ride.

Short Trade Ideas Long Trade Ideas

The best method to identify a classic“price action reversal” is for an hourly candle to close, such as a pin bar , a doji, an outside or even just an engulfing candle with a higher close. You can exploit these levels or zones by watching theprice actionthat occurs at the given levels/USD Analysis

In my previous EUR/USD analysis last Wednesday, I wrote that the US election result had pushed the Dollar higher until the price here reached a cluster of support levels near the round number at $1.0700.

I thought the Dollar had further gains to make, so I was looking for a short trade off resistance, ideally in the $1.0750 area. This was not a productive call, but it was enough to keep out of trouble, as the bullish retracement was much deeper.

It looked as if we were seeing a bullish double bottom at $1.0686, but the price has just made a bearish movement and is now threatening to break below the support level at $1.0686. If the price does get established below this level today, it will be a bearish sign, especially as today is a Monday which is typically a quiet day of the week, and a public holiday in both the USA and France, which is another factor suggesting that liquidity will be low.

EURUSD Chart by TradingView

If the price does get established below $1.0686, it may be a good idea to take a small short trade targeting the support level at $1.0640, if it can be done with a good reward to risk ratio. I will be very surprised if the price makes it all the way to $1.0600 today.

If the support at $1.0686 holds – and it does look certain to be today's pivotal point – a long scalp is a potential trade, but be very careful and conservative with taking profit.

There is nothing of high importance due today concerning either the Euro or the USD. It is a public holiday today in the USA and France.

