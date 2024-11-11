The Civic 50 Survey Launches Dec. 10

(MENAFN- 3BL) The 2025 Civic 50 Survey Opens Dec. 10

The Civic 50 recognizes the 50 most community-minded companies in the country each year. For more than a decade, the program has served as a benchmarking tool and for sharing best practices in the corporate citizenship sector.

The Civic 50 honorees are selected based on how they score in a survey on four dimensions of their community engagement and social impact programs: of resources, institutionalization through policies and systems, integration across business functions and impact measurement.

The survey to determine the next class of honorees will open Dec. 10, 2024. To learn more about the survey and how your company can participate in The 2025 Civic 50, register for our informational webinar on Dec. 10 at 1 p.m. ET.

Visit pointsoflight/the-civic-50-honorees to explore the 2024 list of recognized organizations and learn more about their contributions to their communities.