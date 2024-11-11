Treasure Hunters Rejoice: The Bin Store Launches Year-Round $6 Black Friday Extravaganza

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Bin Store is set to revolutionize retail with an unprecedented offer that turns every weekend into a bargain bonanza.

Augusta, GA , Nov. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Bin Store is set to revolutionize retail with an unprecedented offer that turns every weekend into a bargain bonanza. Starting this Friday, all items at both Bin Store locations will be priced at an unbelievable $6, transforming the traditional Black Friday rush into a year-round treasure hunt.







The Bin Store

"We're not just changing prices; we're reinventing the shopping experience, why pay retail?" says Michael Prendamano, CEO of The Bin Store. "Every Friday and Saturday, our stores become a playground for bargain hunters and thrill-seekers alike."

The $6 Revolution: What You Need to Know

All Items, One Price: From high-end electronics to designer clothing, everything is just $6 and price drops $1 each day until Thursday everything is only $1, then we clear out store and restock with 25,000 new items each week.

Weekly Restocks: Fresh inventory arrives each week, ensuring new discoveries every visit

Premium Brands: Find items from Apple, Samsung, Ninja, and more at a fraction of their original cost

Two Convenient Locations:

Grovetown: 862 Horizon South Parkway, Grovetown, GA 30813West Columbia: 2814 Augusta Road, West Columbia, SC 29170

A Shopper's Paradise

The Bin Store's innovative approach has already created a buzz among savvy shoppers. "I found a $300 coffee maker for just $6!" exclaims Mike Thompson, a regular customer. "It's like a treasure hunt every time I visit."

Community Impact

This pricing model isn't just about savings; it's about accessibility. "We're making quality products available to everyone, regardless of budget," Johnson adds. "It's about creating opportunities and spreading joy in our communities."

How It Works

Doors open at 9 AM every Friday and 10 AM SaturdayAll items are priced at $6, no exceptionsNo limit on purchasesWeekly inventory restocks ensure fresh finds

About The Bin Store

The Bin Store specializes in offering overstock and returned items from major retailers at drastically reduced prices. With its unique business model, The Bin Store provides an exciting shopping experience that combines the thrill of discovery with unbeatable value.

For more information, visit or follow us on social media:

Facebook: @TheBinStores, @binstorecolumbia

Instagram: @ShopBinStores

Twitter: @ShopBinStores

###

Media Contact:

Michael Prendamano, CEO

The Bin Store

Phone: 803-507-5982

Email: ...

Don't miss out on this retail revolution. Visit The Bin Store this weekend and experience the thrill of the $6 treasure hunt!







The Bin Store Liquidation Pallets & Truckloads



