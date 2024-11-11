GPA's Salar Ghahramani Predicts U.S. Sovereign Wealth Fund Within Three Years

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WILMINGTON, Del., Nov. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Salar Ghahramani, founder and lead policy strategist at Global Policy Advisors LLC (GPA), has outlined the potential for a U.S. sovereign wealth fund (SWF) to be created within the next three years. Ghahramani's recent report suggests that a national vehicle is increasingly likely, especially with both the presidency and under control, fostering conditions favorable for this historic development.

“A U.S. sovereign wealth fund has moved from theoretical to realistic,” says Ghahramani.“With alignment across the executive and legislative branches, momentum for a national investment fund that targets strategic domestic industries and safeguards national economic interests has never been stronger.”

According to the report, the SWF would likely be housed within the Department of the Treasury, overseen by Congress to ensure transparent governance.“A Treasury-based structure would provide a robust institutional foundation and clear accountability,” Ghahramani explains.“Moreover, legislative steps could be taken to reduce the Federal Reserve Board's independence, potentially allowing the central bank to play a key role within the SWF structure.”

The SWF would delineate specific objectives and parameters, emphasizing investments in U.S.-based industries and technologies as well as a focus on commodities and currencies to strengthen national security and competitive positioning. Prohibitions are anticipated on investments that could jeopardize U.S. dominance in critical sectors or compromise national interests.

“This isn't just about creating a fund but establishing a framework that aligns U.S. investment activities with broader national goals,” Ghahramani notes.“Such a strategy would carefully balance financial returns with preserving U.S. economic and strategic advantages on the world stage.”

To learn more, contact Global Policy Advisors at:

Website:

About Global Policy Advisors



Global Policy Advisors® LLC is a boutique sovereign wealth fund advisory and consultancy to corporations, boards of directors, and institutional investors - including hedge funds, public pension funds, and SWFs. GPA provides research and advisory services in the intersection of law, policy, and finance, with a focus on governance, international and regulatory affairs, and public policy insights. ​

CONTACT: Email: ...