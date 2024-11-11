Hat-Trick Hero Ferguson Ruled Out Of Sri Lanka Odis, NZC Call Up Milne As Replacement

(MENAFN- IANS) Christchurch (N.Z.), Nov 11 (IANS) New Zealand suffered a setback in their white-ball tour of Sri Lanka with hat-trick hero Lockie Ferguson being ruled out of the upcoming One-day International (ODI) series after sustaining a left-calf injury in Sunday's T20I victory in Dambulla. Adam Milne has been called in as Ferguson's replacement and will join the squad on Tuesday.

Ferguson left the field after experiencing discomfort while his second over and an initial medical assessment indicated that he would not be fit enough to take part in the upcoming 50-over matches, the New Zealand informed on Monday. Ferguson will return home to New Zealand for scans which will determine the extent of the injury and the period of rehabilitation required.

Ferguson had completed a sensational hat-trick that helped New Zealand defend a modest total of 108 in the second T20I against Sri Lanka on Sunday. Ferguson's hat-trick marked a dramatic turnaround in a match that had initially looked to be slipping away from the Kiwis. The fast bowler's stunning performance also saw him join an exclusive list of New Zealand cricketers who have claimed a T20I hat-trick.

New Zealand's innings struggled from the outset, as they were stifled by a superb bowling effort from Sri Lanka. Wanindu Hasaranga was the standout, picking up four wickets, while Matheesha Pathirana and Nuwan Thushara also made key contributions. This relentless pressure reduced New Zealand to a challenging total of just 108/10, setting Sri Lanka up with a seemingly manageable target.

However, Ferguson's brilliance turned the game on its head. With Sri Lanka's chase underway, he struck on the last ball of the sixth over, dismissing Kusal Perera to leave Sri Lanka at 25/3. Just two overs later, Ferguson went on a rampage, removing Kamindu Mendis and Charith Asalanka off consecutive deliveries in the eighth over, completing his hat-trick and leaving Sri Lanka reeling at 34/4.

The Black Caps head coach Gary Stead said he was disappointed for Ferguson.“We're gutted for Lockie,” Stead was quoted as saying by New Zealand Cricket.“He showed in the space of just two overs what an asset he is with the ball and he's also brought a lot of leadership to this group, so he'll be a big miss heading into an important ODI series for us.

“To be ruled out so early in a tour is always tough to take, but we're hopeful his recovery will be short and he'll be back out on the field in no time," said Stead.

The Black Caps' head coach however satisfied with Milne's availability for the ODI series.

“Adam is a like-for-like replacement who brings genuine pace and plenty of international experience, so we're looking forward to welcoming him into the group,” he said.

The three-match ODI series against Sri Lanka begins in Dambulla on Tuesday.