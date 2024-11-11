Elevated Holiday Entertaining

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Fresh sips and apps to celebrate the season

MISSION,

Kan., Nov. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- (Family Features) For many, the hallmark of the holiday season is time with cherished loved ones, and there are few better places to spend those special moments together than gathered around a beautiful seasonal spread. By adding a little creative flair to the menu, and a signature ingredient like grapes, you can elevate any dish – from snacks and main courses to sides, desserts and even cocktails.

Balsamic-Roasted Grape and Burrata Crostini

Lemony Grapes and Greens Salad

Grape Basil Martini

Continue Reading

Compatible with an array of other foods, grapes can add flavor, texture and beauty to dishes and take hosting to the next level thanks to their delicate sweetness and juicy texture.

Available into January and perfect for the holiday season, fresh Grapes from California can add a crisp, juicy burst of flavor to salads like this Lemony Grapes and Greens Salad. Or take advantage of the versatility of grapes by roasting them to intensify the flavor of an appetizer such as Balsamic-Roasted Grape and Burrata Crostini or muddling into a sweet and savory Grape Basil Martini, which highlights their delicate sweetness in a festive manner.

Find more recipes and inspiration to elevate your holiday menu at grapesfromcalifornia .

Using Grapes as Holiday Decor

Clusters of colorful grapes are beautiful, tasty additions to many holiday tables. However, their use goes well beyond serving as an appealing addition to holiday recipes. Consider these ways you can utilize grapes when setting out your seasonal spread:



Vase Filler: Use grapes instead of glass gems or foam to hold flowers in place in a vase. Grapes keep floral arrangements completely natural and extend color throughout the vase.

Trim the Turkey: After placing the turkey on a large platter, decorate with a variety of fresh herbs and small bunches of grapes for friends and family to admire before it's gobbled up.

Set the Table: Grapes add color, texture and flavor to dining tables and work well with a wide variety of themes and color palettes.

Floral Arrangements: Red, green and black grapes pair perfectly with a wide variety of flowers and greenery to add color, texture and depth to floral arrangements.

Grape and Mint Ice Cubes: Grapes freeze well and make for a perfect replacement for ice cubes in cocktails. Simply freeze sliced grapes and mint in ice cube trays with a bit of water then add to favorite cocktails.

Chocolate-Dipped Grapes: Dipped in white, milk or dark chocolate varieties, grapes can be paired with desserts like cheesecake or served on their own. Cake Decor: Red, green and black grapes are ideal decor for frosted cakes, serving as edible decorations that add color and elegance to each tier.

Balsamic-Roasted Grape and Burrata Crostini

Prep time: 15 minutes

Cook time: 30 minutes

Servings: 8

3 cups red or black Grapes from California

1/4 cup white or traditional balsamic vinegar

2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

1/4 teaspoon sea salt

8 ounces burrata cheese

3 tablespoons roasted, salted pistachio kernels, coarsely chopped

fresh basil, snipped

24 soft or toasted baguette slices

Preheat oven to 425 F and line baking sheet with large piece of foil; fold in sides slightly to form rim.

Place grapes on foil and top with vinegar, olive oil and sea salt. Stir lightly to coat grapes. Roast 30 minutes, stirring every 10 minutes. Let cool slightly.

Place cheese in decorative shallow bowl and top with grapes. Sprinkle with pistachios and basil. Serve with baguette slices.

Nutritional information per serving: 290 calories; 11 g protein; 35 g carbohydrates; 12 g fat (37% calories from fat); 5 g saturated fat (16% calories from saturated fat); 20 mg cholesterol; 390 mg sodium; 1 g fiber.

Lemony Grapes and Greens Salad

Prep time: 25 minutes

Servings: 6

Lemon Vinaigrette:

1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil

3 tablespoons lemon juice

1 tablespoon honey

2 teaspoons spicy brown or stone-ground mustard

1 garlic clove, minced

1/8 teaspoon sea salt

1/8 teaspoon pepper

Salad:

10 cups mixed torn greens (endive, watercress, frisee or butter lettuce)

1 1/2 cups halved Grapes from California

1/2 cup slivered red onion

1 large firm but ripe avocado, peeled, pitted and diced

1/3 cup roasted, salted pistachio kernels

To make lemon vinaigrette: In small bowl, whisk olive oil, lemon juice, honey, mustard, garlic, salt and pepper.

To make salad: In large bowl, mix greens, grapes and onion. Drizzle with dressing and toss well to coat. Add avocado and toss lightly. Sprinkle with pistachios.

Nutritional information per serving: 230 calories; 4 g protein; 19 g carbohydrates; 17 g fat (67% calories from fat); 2.5 g saturated fat (10% calories from saturated fat); 0 mg cholesterol; 130 mg sodium; 5 g fiber.

Grape Basil Martini

Servings: 1

3 basil leaves, torn, plus 1 full leaf for garnish

5 green Grapes from California , halved, plus 2 whole grapes for garnish

2 ounces gin

1/4 ounce sweet muscat wine

1 ounce lemon juice

1 ounce simple syrup

ice

In cocktail shaker, muddle basil and grapes with gin. Add sweet wine, lemon juice and simple syrup; shake gently.

Strain into rocks glass filled with ice. Garnish with basil leaf and float two grapes on top.

Nutritional information per serving: 229 calories; 0 g protein; 24 g carbohydrates; 0 g fat (0% calories from fat); 0 mg cholesterol; 1 mg sodium; 0.3 g fiber.

Michael French

[email protected]

1-888-824-3337

href="" rel="nofollow" familyfeature

About Family Features Editorial Syndicate

A leading source for high-quality food, lifestyle and home and garden content, Family Features provides readers with topically and seasonally relevant tips, takeaways, information, recipes, videos, infographics and more. Find additional articles and information at Culinary and eLivingToday .

SOURCE Family Features Editorial Syndicate

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED