CALIFORNIA ASSOCIATION OF REALTORS® Installs 2025 Leadership Team

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The CALIFORNIA ASSOCIATION OF REALTORS® (C.A.R.) has installed its 2025 Leadership Team. Leading the team is C.A.R. President Heather Ozur, a licensed Palm Springs REALTOR® with more than two decades of experience. Serving with Ozur are President-elect Tamara Suminski, Treasurer Mark Peterson and Chief Executive Officer Phil Hawkins. The 2025 officers begin their official term this week at the close of the NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF REALTORS® (NAR) and held in Boston, Mass.

C.A.R. 2025 Leadership team: L-R: President-elect Tamara Suminski, Treasurer Mark Peterson, President Heather Ozur, CEO Phil Hawkins

C.A.R. President Heather Ozur

Palm Springs REALTOR® Heather Ozur serves as C.A.R. President. Ozur has been a REALTOR® with

over two decades of

experience, specializing in residential property with The RECollective in Palm Springs and San Diego communities.

Ozur has been a dedicated and active voice in the REALTOR® community. She served as the 2014 President of the

Women's Council of REALTORS® California. With the

CALIFORNIA ASSOCIATION OF REALTORS®, she has been a Director since 2008, serving on various committees, including Strategic Planning and Finance, Professional Standards, Transaction, and Regulatory, Federal, Legislative, and Business Technology Forum. She previously served as 2024 President-elect and 2022-2023 Treasurer.

At the national level, Ozur is a Director with the National Association of REALTORS®. She has served as the Chair of the Strategic Planning Committee, a member of the Finance Committee, and an RPAC Major Investor representative. She is a graduate of the NAR Leadership Academy and an RPAC Golden R Presidents Circle Hall of Fame. In 2019, Ozur was the National President of the Women's Council of REALTORS®.

At the local level, Ozur served as the 2010 and 2011 President of the California Desert Association of REALTORS® (CDAR) and as Secretary of the Greater Palm Springs Association of REALTORS® from 2015-2018. In 2013,

she was honored as the CDAR's REALTOR® of the Year.

C.A.R. President-elect

Tamara Suminski

Tamara Suminski serves as C.A.R. 2025 President-elect. She is the broker and co-owner of BEACH Real Estate Group, located in Manhattan Beach, serving Greater Los Angeles. A third-generation real estate practitioner, Suminski has been a REALTOR® for nearly two decades, dedicated to improving the real estate experience through continuous innovation and the highest standards of service.

Suminski is among an elite group of real estate professionals who graduated from the Leadership Academy at the National Association of REALTORS® and is now the 2024 Immediate Past Chair. She was inducted into the Real Estate Buyer's Agent Council

( REBAC) Hall of Fame in 2020 and the RPAC Hall of Fame in 2021. Suminski was named 2010 REALTOR® of the Year for her professionalism and commitment to the real estate industry at South Bay Association of REALTORS®, where she served as 2014 President. Suminski currently serves as Federal Political Coordinator to California Congressman Ted Lieu.

As an industry expert and international industry trainer, Suminski is a sought-after speaker. She has developed and shared courses and keynote sessions with fellow REALTORS® on such topics as Leadership, Negotiation, Political Advocacy, and Relationship Selling to name a few. She is a frequent guest emcee, speaker and facilitator at state and national conferences, including C.A.R.'s WomanUP!, Broker Conference, and REimagine!, as well as NAR's NXT and Leadership Summit.

C.A.R. Treasurer Mark Peterson

Southern California REALTOR® Mark Peterson serves as 2024-2025

CALIFORNIA ASSOCIATION OF REALTORS®

(C.A.R.) Treasurer.

Peterson, also broker & CEO at RE/MAX Masters in La Verne, Calif.,

has deep passion for his work in providing exceptional service and guidance to his clients for the past 38 years. In addition to serving his clients, Peterson also is active with his local, state, and national associations of REALTORS®.



At the local level, Peterson was 2004 president of the Citrus Valley Association of REALTORS®, where he served on various committees, including Personnel, Budget & Finance, Local Government Affairs, and Board of Directors.

At the state level, Peterson has served as a State Director for the CALIFORNIA ASSOCIATION OF REALTORS®

since 2001. He has served on such C.A.R. committees as Federal, Strategic Planning and Finance, Taxation & Government Finance, MLS Policy, Real Estate Business Services, Public Policy, CREPAC Trustees, and Global Real Estate Forum, as well as the Investment Subcommittee. He also was an Assembly Key Contact and Federal Political Coordinator.

C.A.R. Chief Executive Officer Phil Hawkins

Phil Hawkins joined the CALIFORNIA ASSOCIATION OF REALTORS® as chief executive officer and state secretary in September 2024, overseeing the association's objectives, business development, strategic planning, legislative policies and creating products so that real estate professionals can remain at the center of the real estate transaction and succeed in today's rapidly changing real estate market.

Hawkins previously served as chief executive officer for the Pacific West Association of REALTORS® (PWR), one of the largest local real estate associations in California. At PWR, Hawkins oversaw all aspects of the association, including professional standards, education, political advocacy, finance, charity foundation, community involvement, communications, and Multiple Listing Services. He joined PWR in 1998 as vice president of Government Affairs, representing the interests of the association in matters involving local, state, and federal governments. He was named executive vice president of Government Affairs in 2008 and then became the association's CEO in 2015.

At the state level, Hawkins has served on numerous C.A.R. committees, including Real Estate Business Services (REBS), RPC Coordinating, RPC Fundraising & Member Mobilization Advisory, Association Executive, CREPAC, C.A.R. Mission Task Force, and Housing Affordability Fund. At the national level, he served on NAR's Association Executive Committee from 2014- 2024 and is an NAR Presidents Circle and RPAC Hall of Fame member.

Leading the way...® in California real estate for nearly 120 years, the

CALIFORNIA ASSOCIATION OF REALTORS ®

( ) is one of the largest state trade organizations in the United States with 200,000 members dedicated to the advancement of professionalism in real estate. C.A.R. is headquartered in Los Angeles.

