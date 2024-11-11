Skema Announces New Integration With Trimble Sketchup

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Skema is the tool you need to move fluidly between SketchUp and Revit. With Skema, you can repurpose your past solved designs, generate schematic designs, and export detailed BIM-without the hassle of coding, scripting, or remodeling.

A no-code solution for streamlining the workflow between SketchUp and Revit

- Richard Harpham, co-founder of SkemaATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Today at the Trimble Dimensions User Conference in Las Vegas, Skema, a leading provider of AEC software solutions, introduced its new integration with SketchUp. This integration addresses the profession's need for greater interoperability between SketchUp and Revit, providing design firms with a seamless way to leverage SketchUp's early design capabilities to drive Building Information Modeling (BIM) workflows and Revit deliverables. By facilitating a smoother flow of data between both tools, Skema offers a solution that simplifies a typically complex process, allowing firms to work more efficiently and confidently.Delivered as web-based app, this integration allows designers to start massing in SketchUp, move seamlessly into Skema for sophisticated block-and-stack planning, and return to SketchUp for design exploration of facades, rendering, energy use, lighting, and all the other rich capabilities the SketchUp platform and family of extensions provide.“We're working to bridge the gap between SketchUp and a firm's existing BIM workflows within Revit. The new Skema for SketchUp extension empowers architects to transform their initial design concepts into precise, data-rich BIM models faster-reducing rework, data loss, and coding,” said Richard Harpham, co-founder of Skema.**Collaboration that Puts Customers at the Center**Earlier this year, Skema was shortlisted for Trimble Venture's prestigious SketchUp 0-60 Challenge, an initiative to fast-track innovations for the SketchUp user community. Skema's integration efforts kicked off in collaboration with TVS, a forward-thinking firm eager to smooth out their SketchUp-to-Revit workflow. The results of that collaboration paved the way for this integration.**Seamless Integration with Existing Workflows**Skema offers a distinct approach to design automation by enabling designers to:.Capture and Reuse Their Existing Designs by generating their own bespoke 'Skema Design Catalogs'.Create No-Code Generative Schematic Designs based on their own firm's knowledge.Experience Design Flexibility with Skema's 'morphing' capabilities and auto-layout blocking and stacking.Maintain data fidelity when exporting Revit components from Skema into Revit, avoiding the need to re-model**Availability**Skema for SketchUp is available now, with a special offer exclusively for attendees of the Trimble Dimensions Conference. For details and pricing, visit skema/skema-for-sketchup**About Skema**Skema is a leading next-level BIM solution provider. Through partnerships with architects, designers, contractors, and building owners, Skema delivers AI-enabled solutions that help AEC firms transform their business models and practice. Learn more at skema .

