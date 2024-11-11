(MENAFN- PR Newswire)





TULSA, Okla., Nov. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- FortySix Venture Capital LLC (46VC), a venture capital management firm with offices in Tulsa, OK and Bentonville, AR, is proud to announce the launch of Folds Ventures Fund I. The fund is managed by a team of experienced investors at 46VC and will target early-stage tech founders from the veteran and first responder communities. The Fund was developed in association with Folds of Honor Foundation, a charitable organization that provides life-changing educational scholarships to the spouses and children of fallen or disabled US service members and first responders.



Folds Ventures will back founders with funding and help them harness the power of a large network of patriots. "For early-stage tech investors, access to leaders with elite capabilities, training and experience is paramount to success", said Tracy Poole, Founder of 46VC, the fund's manager. "The time is right to back founders with the skills needed to build enduring companies that will advance US capabilities across critical sectors."

As the fund manager, 46VC has developed a low-friction way for investors to support the veteran and first responder communities that will be open to all accredited investors. "Folds of Honor is proud to team up with Folds Ventures," said Folds of Honor CEO and Founder, Lieutenant Colonel Dan

Rooney. "We believe the partnership will be a force multiplier to the mission and awareness of Folds of Honor and increase scholarship funding to the families of American military and first responder heroes. Together we will meet sacrifice with hope."

The fund utilizes an innovative structure that shares a substantial portion of the manager's carried interest returns with Folds of Honor in the form of a donation with each fund vintage, creating an evergreen resource for providing the potential for multitudes of scholarships. The structure allows investors to have the ability to 1) achieve investment returns in a very sought-after asset class, 2) back elite founders with extraordinary resilience, and 3) create real impact by helping to ensure Folds of Honor's mission to provide scholarships continues to thrive.

For more information on the Folds Venturers Fund I and how to get involved, please contact Garrett McCain at [email protected] .

About Folds of Honor

Folds of Honor is a 501(c) (3) nonprofit organization that provides educational scholarships to the spouses and children of US military service members and first responders who have fallen or been disabled while serving our country and communities. Our educational scholarships support private school tuition or tutoring in grades K-12, tuition for college, technical or trade school and post-graduate work, including a master's degree, doctorate, or professional program. Funds for a second bachelor's degree or trade/technical program certification are also available. Since its inception in 2007, Folds of Honor has awarded

nearly 62,000

scholarships totaling

about $290 million

in all 50 states. Among the students served, 45 percent are minorities.

A total of 91 percent of every dollar raised directly funds scholarships.

It is rated a four-star charity by Charity Navigator and Platinum on Candid. It was founded by Lt Col Dan Rooney, the only-ever F-16 fighter pilot (with three combat tours in Iraq) and PGA Professional.

He is currently stationed at Headquarters Air Force Recruiting Service at Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph, Texas.

For more information or to donate in support of a Folds of Honor scholarship visit

foldsofhonor .

About 46VC

46VC is a venture capital fund manager with offices in Bentonville, Arkansas and Tulsa, Oklahoma. 46VC has a strategy to leverage large networks and invest in startups and technologies in the heartland region where it has unique access to deal flow and domain expertise. For media inquiries, please contact Kate Lynn at 817-851-8036 or [email protected] .

This material does not constitute an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any security in any jurisdiction. Offering by definitive documentation only to accredited investors. 46VC does not provide accounting, tax or legal advice to its clients or investors, and they are strongly urged to consult with their own advisors regarding any potential strategy or investment. For more information on 46VC please visit the firm's website at

.

Media Contact:

Kate Lynn

[email protected]

SOURCE FortySix Venture Capital LLC

