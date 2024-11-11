Transperfect Acquires Plint Studio In Netherlands

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

NEW YORK and AMSTERDAM, Nov. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TransPerfect , the world's largest provider of language and AI solutions for global business, today announced it has acquired an Amsterdam-area dubbing and localization studio from Plint, a Swedish-based language and company.

The studio will become part of the TransPerfect of studios and be officially rebranded TransPerfect Media Amsterdam. The new studio augments TransPerfect's capabilities to provide local in-market services to media and entertainment clients to aid them in effectively reaching global audiences.

"We are truly pleased to entrust our Dutch studio to TransPerfect. Plint will now focus fully on a new suite of technology-enabled products designed to better meet our clients' ever-evolving demand for high-quality localization services," remarked Plint CEO Åsa Zimmerman.



TransPerfect President and Co-CEO Phil Shawe stated, "Amsterdam is a key hub for TransPerfect. This new studio will enable us to provide best-of-breed local solutions to our media and entertainment clients distributing content in Netherlands."

About TransPerfect Media

TransPerfect Media

elevates storytelling for audiences around the world with media creation and globalization solutions delivered through a network of company-owned and operated studios in 16 countries. TransPerfect Media's hybrid model combines cutting-edge AI technology with creative expertise, all managed in its cloud-based content creation platform, enabling simple localization and distribution.

By combining high-level talent with Dolby Atmos and Dolby HDR projection capabilities, as well as services that include image and sound post-production, subtitling, dubbing, accessibility, voiceover, multi-platform delivery, preservation, and restoration, TransPerfect Media is where boutique expertise meets global scale and excellence to help you tell your story-in any language. To find out more, visit .

About TransPerfect

TransPerfect

is the world's largest provider of language

and AI solutions

for global business. From offices in over 140 cities on six continents, TransPerfect offers a full range of services in 200+ languages to clients worldwide. More than 6,000 global organizations employ TransPerfect's GlobalLink®

technology to simplify the management of multilingual content. With an unparalleled commitment to quality and client service, TransPerfect is fully ISO 9001

and ISO 17100

certified. TransPerfect has global headquarters in New York, with regional headquarters in London and Hong Kong. For more information, please visit our website at



About Plint

Plint is a leading language and innovation company transforming the media industry by leveraging the latest technology in partnerships with some of the world's most renowned entertainment studios, streaming platforms, and content creators. Plint is fully ISO 27001 certified. Learn more at .



SOURCE TransPerfect

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED