PITTSBURGH, Nov. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The 22nd annual list of Military Friendly® Employers has been released on and will be published in the December 2024 issue of G.I. Jobs®

magazine recognizing 338 Employers.

Nation's Top 2025 Military Friendly® Employers Announced

Amentum earned the #1 2025 Military Friendly® Employer ranking in the largest company category. Windstream Holdings earned top honors in the $1 billion to $5 billion dollar annual revenue category, while Roche Diagnostics USA was number one among middle-market firms. Precise Systems took top honors in the small to midsize firms and Texas Department of Family and Protective Services took the number one spot among Nonprofit/Government organizations.

The Home Depot and USAA have been rated as Military Friendly® Employers in all 22 years since the list started. Travelers, CDW, AT&T, BNSF, Cintas, Schneider, Southern Company, State Farm, Southwest Airlines, and J.B. Hunt has been designated a Military Friendly® Employer in at least 18 of the 22 years.

"As a veteran myself, I am fully committed to making sure our employees who are current or former servicemembers, as well as their families, know just how much we value and appreciate all they offer to our company – they make MidAmerican Energy a better place to work. On day one of their employment, servicemembers and veterans provide us with expertise, commitment, and leadership skills. We're thankful for their service and honored they chose to work here at MidAmerican. We're grateful to be recognized with the Military Friendly Employer Award." Kelcey Brown, President and CEO of

MidAmerican Energy Company.

Manufacturing led the way, representing 11% of Military Friendly® Employers Awards. At 10% for 2nd was Health & Pharmaceutical Services and Information Technology, followed by Defense at 9%, Financial Services/Banking, Businesses Services, Energy/Extraction/Utilities, and Construction/Infrastructure/Engineering, each representing around 8% of the employer industries.

Geographically, Military Friendly® Employers identified the following Texas as their top hiring regions for veterans with California, Virginia, Florida, New York, Pennsylvania, Georgia, North Carolina, Illinois, and Colorado rounding out the Top 10. The top three metro regions for hiring were identified as Dallas-Fort Worth Metro, Atlanta Metro, Washington Metropolitan Area.

"We salute these exemplary employers who raise the bar and understand that hiring military personnel is not merely an act of goodwill but a testament to a standard that truly embodies sound business wisdom. Their steadfast commitment to integrating military personnel into their workforce not only reflects their compassion but also underscores their business acumen," - Kayla Lopez, VP of Partnerships at Military Friendly®

About Military Friendly®

Military Friendly® is the standard that measures an organization's commitment, and success in creating sustainable and meaningful benefits for the military community. Over 2,800 organizations compete annually for Military Friendly® designation. Military Friendly® ratings are owned by Viqtory, Inc., a service-disabled, veteran-owned small business. Viqtory is not affiliated with or endorsed by the U.S. Department of Defense or the federal government.

Results are produced via a rules-based algorithm. The data-driven Military Friendly® lists and methodology can be found at .

SOURCE Military Friendly

