Day Of Mourning Declared In Mykolaiv On Nov 12

On November 12, a Day of Mourning has been declared in Mykolaiv for those who were killed in the Russian attack.

Mayor of Mykolaiv Oleksandr Senkevych announced this on Telegram , as reported by Ukrinform.

"Since early morning, utility services have been clearing the aftermath of the drone attack on Mykolaiv. Tomorrow, a Day of Mourning will be observed in our city for the citizens who were killed in the Russian aggressors' attack on November 11. Five civilians fell victim to the Russian terrorists," the Mayor wrote.







































The aftermath of the night attack on Mykolaiv is being documented by law enforcement authorities. Five people were killed and one injured in the attack on Mykolaiv in the early hours of November 11.