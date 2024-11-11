Day Of Mourning Declared In Mykolaiv On Nov 12
Date
11/11/2024 9:10:43 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On November 12, a Day of Mourning has been declared in Mykolaiv for those who were killed in the Russian attack.
Mayor of Mykolaiv Oleksandr Senkevych announced this on Telegram , as reported by Ukrinform.
"Since early morning, utility services have been clearing the aftermath of the drone attack on Mykolaiv. Tomorrow, a Day of Mourning will be observed in our city for the citizens who were killed in the Russian aggressors' attack on November 11. Five civilians fell victim to the Russian terrorists," the Mayor wrote.
The aftermath of the night attack on Mykolaiv is being documented by law enforcement authorities. Five people were killed and one injured in the attack on Mykolaiv in the early hours of November 11.
MENAFN11112024000193011044ID1108872600
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.