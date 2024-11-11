COP29 Kicks Off In Baku With Ambitious Climate Agenda

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 11 (KUNA) -- The 29th session of the of the Parties to the UN Framework on Climate Change (COP 29) kicked off today, Monday, in the Azerbaijani capital, Baku, with ambitious climate agenda.

Azerbaijani of Ecology and Natural Resources Mukhtar Babayev was elected President of the 29th session, Azerbaijani News Agency (AzerTAC) reported.

It also noted that the conference (COP 29) has put forward 14 initiatives that include topics related to linking climate action with sustainable development goals, covering green corridors, and storing green energy.

Harmony for climate sustainability, clean hydrogen, reducing methane in organic waste, and green digital work will also be touched on during the conference.

The World Leaders Climate Action Summit will be held on November 12-13, the highest-level event within the COP29 conference, with the participation of the Representative of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah.

COP29 aims to enhance international cooperation and take concrete action to combat climate change and achieve the goals of the Paris Climate Agreement, while ensuring a fair distribution of resources and opportunities between developed and developing countries. (end)

