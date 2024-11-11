Kartell's Expansion Strategy Focuses on the UAE

(MENAFN- Watermelon Communications) The United Arab Emirates remains at the heart of Kartell's expansion strategy in the Gulf region, thanks to a dynamic market oriented towards luxury products characterized by a strong design element. Kartell aims to solidify its presence in this strategic region and seize the opportunities offered by one of the main global hubs for high-level lifestyle.

Today, Kartell is already present with two flagship stores in prestigious locations, Dubai Mall Za'abeel and Dubai Hills, which represent a solid starting point for its growth strategy. The goal is to open new spaces in the country, strengthening the company's commitment to implementing an increasingly extensive retail network capable of meeting the growing demand for high-quality design and lifestyle products throughout the region. A more widespread retail network is essential to reach a wider clientele and consolidate Kartell's position as one of the leading design brands in the Emirates. Alongside the expansion of physical stores, Kartell is also enhancing e-commerce to ensure greater accessibility to its products across the country.

"We are working to open our third store in Dubai at Nakheel Mall early next year and are also looking at potential expansion into Abu Dhabi," comments Lorenza Luti, Marketing & Retail Director of Kartell. "The ample spaces in our stores allow us to offer a comprehensive view of the entire range, including entire product lines. Our offerings adapt to various contexts, from private residences to hospitality projects, in harmony with the variety of cultures that meet in Dubai. This global approach reflects Kartell's desire to satisfy a cosmopolitan, sophisticated, and diverse clientele, composed of both local and international residents, always in search of the latest trends in design and lifestyle."









On November 6th, during Design Downtown Dubai, the flagship Kartell store within Dubai Mall Za'abeel will host a special Design Talk titled "Design Tales: The Intersection of Creativity, Innovation and Style" featuring Mr. Ferruccio Laviani - Architect & Designer, Ammar Kalo – Harpers Bazaar Interiors' Best Emerging Designer, Andrea Brocca – Guinness World Record for World's Youngest Couture Designer and Karim Karam – Founder of the renowned interior design group, Imperium. They will engage with guests from the design and fashion worlds to explore the collaborative nature of their creative process, highlighting how ideas are developed and refined collectively to create innovative design solutions. During the event, Mr. Mohammad Abdullah, President of the Dubai Institute of Design and Innovation, and Lorenza Luti, Marketing and Retail Director of Kartell, will present a design competition organized for DIDI students, in collaboration with Kartell.

Kartell will also be present at Downtown Design Dubai from November 6th to 9th with an installation project celebrating Kartell's lifestyle, showcasing the latest innovations displayed at the Milan Furniture Fair and a selection of contemporary bestsellers.

KARTELL'S NEWS

H.H.H. - HER HIGHEST HIGHNESS

"Her Majesty the Chair" embodies the object that permeates our daily lives, implicitly telling our story. Mr. Philippe Starck leads us to a new pinnacle with the H.H.H. chair - HER HIGHEST HIGHNESS. With unmatched elegance and graphic impact, H.H.H. defines the very essence of the human interacting with it, compelling them to take a stance. Indeed, what would we be without the act of sitting, posing before such a symbol of royalty and refinement? An object that transcends the mere concept of seating, transforming every moment spent on it into a true moment of regality. The structure is made from recycled material, and the seat is available in various finishes. But H.H.H. rises above the simple practical functions of a chair, becoming an emblem of style that enchants and inspires anyone who approaches it, thanks to the Kartell x Liberty edition, upholstered in six Liberty fabrics with vibrant floral prints featuring three designs from the historic English brand's archive, with five colorations created especially for Kartell. The chair's legs are offered in contrasting colors with the patterns to highlight the entire project's ensemble.

Faithful to its pioneering spirit in the search for new and diverse forms of technological innovation, Kartell has decided to take a step further in this direction by experimenting with a new "graphic impression" technique in which, through highly technological molding, four floral and geometric patterns are proposed in different color versions. An ultra-modern and alternative variant in which Liberty prints are offered for an exclusive style that harmonizes perfectly with Kartell's spirit.

ASIA

ASIA is the new line of sofas designed by Mr. Piero Lissoni, characterized by an enveloping and compact seat, as well as refined and well-balanced design. The system consists of two- and three-seat sofas and an armchair. The cushions, ensuring maximum comfort, are supported by an elegant metal "tray" with clean and rigorous lines. This element contrasts with the soft shapes of the cushions, creating a harmonious fusion of styles, offering a unique aesthetic charm. The ASIA sofas are designed to fit perfectly into contemporary environments, both residential and contract settings. Thanks to their versatile nature and timeless elegance, these sofas add a touch of refinement and comfort to any living or professional space. They are available in Cotone Plain, Cotone Structure, Panamino, and Bouclé New fabrics in twenty color variants.

A.I. LOUNGE

Even the greatest artificial intelligence loves comfort. In this way, we are all equal. A.I. LOUNGE is the new chair of the A.I. family that combines sustainable materials and comfort with a design projected toward the future and well-being in our living spaces. This lounge chair features clean and modern lines, distinctive characteristics of the collection, fused with exceptional seating comfort. Made from recycled material and available in white, black, gray, and green colors, A.I. LOUNGE fits perfectly with a wide range of styles and furnishing preferences and is available in both indoor and outdoor versions with fabric cushions designed specifically for outdoor use.

A.I. CONSOLE

A.I. CONSOLE is an innovative expression of elegance, where artificial intelligence embraces the quest for essentials. This console, inspired by the recognizable lines that distinguish the A.I. family, stands out as a unique piece of furniture, capable of leaving an essential yet great personality imprint in entrances and hallways, thanks to its slender line and central leg. Versatile and suitable for different contexts, A.I. CONSOLE fits perfectly into both domestic and contract environments. Available in white, black, gray, and rust orange colors, it is made with Illy hyperespresso capsules, confirming the willingness of Kartell and illy to continue this collaboration to offer an increasingly broad collection of products made from this recycled material.

TERESA

TERESA by Ferruccio Laviani enriches Kartell's lighting collection, a lamp with sinuous shapes evoking the image of petals gently unfolding, creating an enveloping and welcoming light effect. TERESA represents a step forward in experimenting with design ideas and industrial production techniques in the lighting sector. Thanks to these innovations, it is possible to achieve surprising and unique curves and volumes, giving the lamp a timeless charm and distinctive presence in any environment. TERESA is available in white, black, black stem with a white diffuser, bordeaux, taupe, orange, light blue, petrol, and mauve colors.

HIRAY SOFA

The HiRay family by Ludovica Serafini + Roberto Palomba expands with a new project: the sofa with more generous forms completed with thicker cushions that make the seat even softer and more comfortable. The new version of the sofa has been designed to offer a more lounge and comfortable experience, meticulously detailed to ensure optimal comfort, both for residential and contract environments, with fabric research that makes this product extremely unique and suitable for any outdoor situation. The sofa is available in white, black, rust, and green colors. The complete collection comprises loveseat, armchair, side table, chair, bistro table, high table, and stool.





MENAFN11112024004053011591ID1108872162