Trump plans on pulling US out of Paris climate pact

(MENAFN) US President-elect Donald is preparing to overhaul the country's energy and environmental policies, aiming to dismantle what he views as a "woke" agenda and eliminate regulations that hinder economic growth, according to *The New York Times*. Sources say that Trump’s transition team has drafted a series of executive orders and proclamations on climate and energy, including a withdrawal from the Paris Climate Agreement.



The proposed changes also include resizing the Bears Ears and Grand Staircase-Escalante national monuments in Utah to allow for drilling and mining, reversing an expansion made by President Biden in 2021. Trump’s team plans to reverse Biden’s environmental justice policies, which promote clean energy and pollution reduction, and lift restrictions on permits for new natural gas export terminals.



Additionally, Trump intends to appoint an "energy czar" to focus on increasing oil, gas, and coal production, as opposed to curbing demand, with North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum and former Energy Secretary Dan Brouillette among the top candidates. Another part of the plan includes relocating federal agencies like the EPA out of Washington, reflecting Trump’s belief that such departments should be based in regions "filled with patriots who love America."

