Arab-Islamic Summit Kicks Off In Riyadh
11/11/2024 7:08:27 AM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
RIYADH, Nov 11 (KUNA) -- The extraordinary Arab-Islamic summit kicked off in Riyadh, aimed at addressing the intensifying crisis in Palestine and Lebanon, with the participation of Representative of His Highness the Amir sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, His Highness the crown prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah.
The summit, hosted in Riyadh by the invitation of the Saudi King Salman Bin Abdulaziz, has gathered leaders from across the Arab and Islamic world, with discussions expected to focus on Israel's military actions in Gaza and Lebanon. (end)
