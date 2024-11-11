Arab-Islamic Summit Kicks Off In Riyadh

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, Nov 11 (KUNA) -- The extraordinary Arab-Islamic summit kicked off in Riyadh, aimed at addressing the intensifying crisis in Palestine and Lebanon, with the participation of Representative of the Amir Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, His Highness the Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah.

The summit, hosted in Riyadh by the invitation of the Saudi King Salman Bin Abdulaziz, has gathered leaders from across the Arab and Islamic world, with discussions expected to focus on Israel's military actions in Gaza and Lebanon. (end)

kns













MENAFN11112024000071011013ID1108871898