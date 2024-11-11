عربي


Trump's Mandate: What Will He Do With It?

Trump's Mandate: What Will He Do With It?


11/11/2024 5:06:13 AM

(MENAFN- Asia Times)

Trump's mandate: What will he do with it?

David Goldman highlights the market reaction to Donald Trump's landslide victory. Trump is likely to seek a quick resolution to the Ukraine war, while his proposed tax cuts and tariff-focused trade deficit reduction are likely to clash, as increased demand has historically worsened the trade deficit.

Early polls ahead as Germany's ruling coalition collapses

Asia Times

