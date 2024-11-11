Global Jewelry And Silverware Market Forecast To Reach $325.68 Billion By 2028 With 7.0% Annual Growth

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Jewelry And Silverware Global Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

Jewelry And Silverware Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The jewelry and silverware market has shown significant growth in recent years, projected to increase from $231.43 billion in 2023 to $248.49 billion in 2024, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.4%. This historical growth is driven by factors such as cultural significance, economic prosperity, celebratory occasions, craftsmanship and artistry, fluctuations in precious metal prices, the globalization of markets, and effective marketing and branding strategies.

What Are the Market Size Estimates for the Global Jewelry And Silverware Market and Its Expected Growth Rate?

The jewelry and silverware market is anticipated to experience robust growth in the coming years, projected to reach $325.68 billion by 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.0%. This expected growth is attributed to factors such as the adoption of sustainability practices, the influence of social media, shifts in consumer demographics, the integration of smart jewelry, expansion in global luxury markets, and the rising popularity of vintage and antique styles.

What Are The Primary Growth Drivers Of The Jewelry And Silverware Market?

The growing number of weddings is projected to boost the jewelry and silverware market. Significant spending on wedding ceremonies and celebrations creates a strong demand for bridal jewelry, including gold, silver, diamonds, and other types of adornments.

Who Are The Top Market Players Contributing To The Growth Of The Jewelry And Silverware Market?

Key players in the jewelry and silverware market include Berkshire Hathaway Inc., Tiffany & Co., Christian Dior SE, Compagnie Financiere Richemont SA, Kering SA, Pandora A/S, Rajesh Exports, James Avery Craftsman Inc., The Swatch Group, Crysobel, Titan Ring Designs LLC, Silvesto India Private Limited, Reed & Barton, Wheeler Manufacturing Co. Inc., Lunt Silversmiths, Rockleigh Industries Inc., DM Jewelry Design Studio, Mangla International, Gorham Company, International Silver Company, Custom Fashion Jewels, Navika USA Inc.,

What Emerging Trends Are Affecting The Size Of The Jewelry And Silverware Market?

Leading companies in the jewelry and silverware market are innovating by introducing products like non-bridal fashion jewelry to expand their offerings and secure a competitive edge. Non-bridal fashion jewelry includes a wide range of accessories, such as necklaces, earrings, bracelets, and rings, designed for everyday wear and personal style, differentiating them from pieces specifically intended for weddings or bridal events.

How Is the Global Jewelry And Silverware Market Segmented?

1) By Type: Jewelry, Silverware

2) By Distribution Channel: Online Stores, Speciality Stores, Hypermarkets, Other Distribution Channels

3) By End-User Sex: Men, Women

Geographical Analysis: Asia-Pacific Emerges as the Jewelry And Silverware Market Leader

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the market in 2023. Western Europe was the second largest region accounting in The market. The regions covered in the market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

What Is The Definition And Overview Of The Jewelry And Silverware Market?

Jewelry and silverware encompass items designed for personal adornment, while silverware specifically refers to products made of silver used in the home, particularly cutlery and dishes. Jewelry and silverware are utilized in various processes, including engraving, chasing, or etching for jewelry and novelties, as well as producing precious metal flatware. These items can also be used for stamping coins and working with precious or semi-precious stones through cutting, slabbing, tumbling, carving, engraving, polishing, faceting, recutting, repolishing, or resetting.

The Jewelry And Silverware Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company includes the following key information:

. Market size data for both historical and future periods

. Analysis of both macro and microeconomic factors that have impacted the market over the past five years

. Regional market analysis covering Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, the USA, South America, and the Middle East and Africa

. Country-specific market analysis for Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, the UK, and the USA.

Overview of the Global Jewelry And Silverware Market Report: Trends, Opportunities, Strategies, and More

The Jewelry And Silverware Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company is an extensive resource that delivers insights into jewelry and silverware market size, jewelry and silverware market drivers and trends, jewelry and silverware competitors' revenues, and jewelry and silverware market growth across geographies. This report provides valuable in-depth insights into potential opportunities and strategies. Companies can utilize the information presented to target segments with the greatest growth potential.

