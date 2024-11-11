I Want To Talk's First Song, ‘Dil Ghabraye’ Embodies Spirit Of The Film

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Nov 11 (IANS) The makers of Abhishek Bachchan starrer 'I Want to Talk' has dropped the first song 'Dil Ghabraye' from the film.

The took to his Instagram handle to share the melodious track with fans and wrote in the caption,“Life always gives you a choice... When in doubt, listen to 'Dil Ghabraye' #IWantToTalk In Cinemas 22nd November.”

Rising Sun Films and Kino Works, in collaboration with Junglee released the emotional track that perfectly captures the spirit of the film. Known for his soulful voice and poetic lyrics that resonate with fans across the indie music scene, Chake brings distinctive depth and sensitivity to the film's soundtrack.

Talking about the song, Taba Chake shared,“Creating the music for I Want to Talk has been a truly special experience. The film's emotional core resonated deeply with me, and I wanted the music to reflect that raw, heartfelt connection.” The film's director Shoojit Sircar added,“This song is the emotional core of I Want to Talk. Taba's unique voice brings authenticity to the story.”

'I Want to Talk' explores the heartfelt journey of Arjun (Abhishek), a man facing a life-changing health crisis while navigating deep personal struggles. The trailer for the film was released on November 5, and it provided a sneak peek into the emotionally intense storyline, featuring Abhishek in a role unlike any he has portrayed before. The 'Guru' actor donned multiple avatars in the trailer.

The film also stars Johnny Lever, Jayant Kriplani and Ahilya Bamroo.

Talking about the movie, Amitabh Bachchan shared in his blog,“The life and the story of Arjun De, on whom the film I Want To Talk has been dedicated to and inspired from on a true life story, is the most awakening life story that I had the honour of spending time with at KBC. When time is limited .. when life is limited .. when limit is limited .. what be the limit then ..I have answers ..I Want To Talk ..says it all ..”

The film, directed by Shoojit Sircar, is slated to release on November 22.