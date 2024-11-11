Food Safety Testing World Market Report 2024, Featuring Asurequality, Campden BRI, Eurofins Scientific, Foodchain ID, Intertek, Merieux Nutrisciences, Microbac Laboratories, Neogen, NSF And More
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Food Safety Testing World Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This world market compendium analyzes the market for Food Safety Testing at high level by application, test type and geographic region. The market is studied for historical/current trends and future forecast in terms of and value in US$ for 2021, 2024 and 2030.
Food Safety Testing is a scientific method used for assessing the safety of food based on its microbiological, physical, or chemical composition. Proper food safety testing addresses the increasing demand for safe food and the sustainability of its supply worldwide. Compromising food safety can be fatal.
According to the World Health Organization (WHO), approximately 600 million people (nearly 1 in 10 globally) fall ill from eating contaminated food, and 420,000 people die annually from foodborne illnesses. Access to clean, safe, and sustainable food is essential for human health. To ensure the safety of the food supply, the food industry has implemented various food safety testing procedures.
Report Scope
Application
Beverages Cereals, Grains & Pulses Dairy Products Meat, Poultry & Seafoods Processed Foods Other Applications
Test Type
Allergens Chemicals & Pesticides Genetically Modified Organism (GMO) Heavy Metals Mycotoxins Pathogens
Geographic Region
North America Europe Asia-Pacific South America Rest of World
This report provides the estimates and forecast for global Food Safety Testing market. The study also provides the key market developments and a list of major players in this market that are cited.
Companies Featured
ADPEN Laboratories ALS ASM SCIENCE, S.L. (AMSlab) AsureQuality Ltd. Bureau Veritas Campden BRI DNV Element Materials Technology Eurofins Scientific SE FoodChain ID Group Intertek Group Merieux NutriSciences Microbac Laboratories Neogen Corporation NSF International Romer Labs Division Holding SGS Tentamus Group TUV SUD UL
Key Topics Covered:
1. MARKET SEGMENTATION
Application Test Type Geographic Region
2. WORLD MARKET COMPENDIUM
Market Demand by Geographic Region Market Demand by Application Market Demand by Test Type
3. REGIONAL MARKET COMPENDIUM
North America
North American Market Demand by Geographic Region North American Market Demand by Application North American Market Demand by Test Type Europe
European Market Demand by Geographic Region European Market Demand by Application European Market Demand by Test Type Asia-Pacific
Asia-Pacific Market Demand by Geographic Region Asia-Pacific Market Demand by Application Asia-Pacific Market Demand by Test Type South America
South American Market Demand by Geographic Region South American Market Demand by Application South American Market Demand by Test Type Rest of World
Rest of World Market Demand by Geographic Region Rest of World Market Demand by Application Rest of World Market Demand by Test Type
4. LATEST MARKET DEVELOPMENTS
Technological Advancements Revolutionizing Food Safety Testing Harnessing AI and ML for Enhanced Food Safety
5. MAJOR MARKET PLAYERS
