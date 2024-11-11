Rohan Gupta Slams 'Corrupt' Soren Regime, Predicts BJP's Victory In Jharkhand

(MENAFN- IANS) Ranchi, Nov 11 (IANS) BJP national spokesperson Rohan Gupta on Monday said that the Hemant Soren-led JMM in Jharkhand is on its way out and people are determined to elect BJP-led NDA government, for bringing holistic development to the state.

Speaking to IANS, Gupta slammed the ruling JMM-Congress alliance, stating, "The people of Jharkhand are fed up with JMM and Congress' corruption. I have been here for a while and have seen that people are forced to pay for even basic services, which has left them frustrated."

Addressing a Vijay Sankalp Sabha in Jharkhand's Bokaro on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi labeled the Congress and JMM as "anti-tribal" parties, accusing them of exploiting Jharkhand's natural resources for personal gains and also taking bribes for essential services like birth and death certificates.

Echoing PM Modi's stance, the BJP spokesperson added, "Paying for basic services is something that the people of Jharkhand have never seen; this is the level of corruption here. The natural wealth of Jharkhand belongs to its people, but Congress has sold it off to big players. Stacks of money are being seized from the homes of their leaders and associates."

He stressed that the people stand with Prime Minister's fight against corruption, saying, "The BJP is advancing with PM Modi's vision of 'Jharkhand ko banaya hai, Jharkhand ko sawarenge' (We built Jharkhand, we will nurture it)."

Confident about the BJP's prospects in the upcoming Assembly elections, Gupta remarked, "A strong wave of support is surging for the BJP. People are ready to establish a double-engine government here under PM Modi's leadership. This current government, marked by arrogance, negativity, and hatred, is preparing to bid farewell."

Voting in Jharkhand will be held in two phases on November 13 and November 20 to pick a new 81-member Assembly. The results will be declared on November 23.