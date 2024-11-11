Advantest To Showcase Latest Test Solutions At SEMICON Europa 2024, Nov. 12-15, In Munich, Germany

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TOKYO, Nov. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading test equipment supplier Advantest Corporation (TSE: 6857) will showcase its latest test solutions at SEMICON Europa 2024 on Nov. 12-15 at the Messe München in Munich, Germany. Advantest will highlight its broad portfolio of leading-edge test for applications, including AI and high-performance computing (HPC), 5G, automotive and advanced memory. This year's SEMICON Europa will happen in conjunction with electronica , a trade fair focusing on the newest innovations and trends in electronics.

Product Displays

Advantest will be located at booth #213 in Hall C1. This year's digital display will feature key products, including:



V93000 EXA Scale SoC test system that targets advanced digital ICs up to the exascale performance class, providing solutions that enable new test methodologies to meet the challenges of advanced digital devices and deliver lower Cost-of-Test (CoT) and faster Time-to-Market (TTM).

The DC Scale XHC32 power supply that offers 32 channels with an unprecedented total current of up to 640A and unique safety capabilities for unmatched equipment protection to optimize test of AI, HPC, and other high-current devices. CREA 's power semiconductor test equipment for a wide variety of power devices, including SiC and GaN power testing on wafer, single-die, substrate, PKG, and module, typically used in industrial and automotive applications.



Presentations

In addition to hosting a product showcase, Advantest employees will also present at SEMICON Europa and electronica. Nunzio Renzella, technical pre-sale engineer at Advantest Italia S.r.l., will be featured in a recorded presentation titled“Adaptive Probe Card Cleaning: How AI Can Add Value to Smart Factory Automation” on Nov. 15 at 10 a.m. in Hall C2 during the Executive Forum. Additionally, David Butkiewicus, product manager at Advantest, will present“Testing Trends and Challenges for Battery Management Systems (BMS) ICs” on Nov. 14, starting at 12:30 p.m. on the electronica stage in Hall A4.

