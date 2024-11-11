Saudi Crown Prince, Iran's Pres. Eye Closer Coop.

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, Nov 10 (KUNA) -- Saudi Mohammad bin Salman discussed on Sunday with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian means of strengthening and improving ties between the two countries. In a telephone call received by the Saudi Crown Prince, President Pezeshkian commended the Kingdom's initiative for holding an Arab-Islamic summit to discuss Israeli occupation's ongoing aggression on the Palestinian and Lebanese territories, Saudi Press Agency reported. (end) as

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.