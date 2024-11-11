Saudi Crown Prince, Iran's Pres. Eye Closer Coop.
RIYADH, Nov 10 (KUNA) -- Saudi crown prince Mohammad bin Salman discussed on Sunday with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian means of strengthening and improving ties between the two countries.
In a telephone call received by the Saudi Crown Prince, President Pezeshkian commended the Kingdom's initiative for holding an Arab-Islamic summit to discuss Israeli occupation's ongoing aggression on the Palestinian and Lebanese territories, Saudi Press Agency reported. (end)
