Saudi Crown Prince, Iran's Pres. Eye Closer Coop.


11/11/2024 2:09:50 AM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, Nov 10 (KUNA) -- Saudi crown prince Mohammad bin Salman discussed on Sunday with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian means of strengthening and improving ties between the two countries.
In a telephone call received by the Saudi Crown Prince, President Pezeshkian commended the Kingdom's initiative for holding an Arab-Islamic summit to discuss Israeli occupation's ongoing aggression on the Palestinian and Lebanese territories, Saudi Press Agency reported. (end)
Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)

