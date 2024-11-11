Ukrainian judge Bandura retires, reflects on viral photo

(MENAFN) Alla Bandura, a Ukrainian judge who was once compared to a villain, has retired after 39 years on the bench, according to the Mash Telegram channel on Wednesday.



Bandura gained widespread attention in March 2017 when a photo of her at work in the Rovnen region of northwestern Ukraine went viral. The image quickly turned the judge into a meme sensation both in Ukraine and internationally.



Her distinctive appearance, featuring quiffed two-tone hair, bold eyeliner, and bright red lipstick, led internet users to liken her to Ursula, the villain from Disney’s ‘The Little Mermaid’.



Some users likened her makeup to the Joker’s face or a character from the video game "Fallout." Others suggested her appearance symbolized the actual state of the Ukrainian judicial system.



In a discussion with Ukrainian media, Bandura clarified that the widely-shared photo was taken a decade ago, noting that she had quickly applied her makeup as she was in a rush to return to work after having an official court photo taken.



Bandura added that a judge needs to be mentally prepared for all kinds of scenarios, emphasizing that she was not bothered by the remarks on social media.



She stated that “I even forgive the person who first leaked the photo. Although it would have been more honest if they asked me before publishing it.”

