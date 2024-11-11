Girl's Hair Gets Entangled In Swing's Rod In Uttar Pradesh; Scalp Ripped Off

(MENAFN- IANS) Lucknow, Nov 11 (IANS) In a horrifying incident at a fair in Kannauj, Uttar Pradesh, a teenage girl's hair became entangled in the roller of a swing, resulting in her entire scalp being ripped out.

The chilling moment, captured on video, shows the girl's hair and scalp hanging from the swing's rod as bystanders rushed to stop the ferris wheel.

The of the incident went on social on Monday, showing that the entire scalp had been torn off by the time the swing halted, leaving her in a critical condition.

This accident occurred during a fair at Madhonagar village in the Talgram police station area of Kannauj.

The accident, which occurred on Saturday evening in Madhonagar village under the Talgram police station area, left the young girl, identified as 13-year-old Anuradha Katheria, bleeding profusely from her head wounds before she fainted on the spot.

In a rush, her family initially took her to a nearby private hospital in Gursahaiganj, however, as her condition worsened, she was transferred to PGI in Lucknow for further treatment.

Every year, under the auspices of Shri Shri 1008 Swami Nityananda Seva Samiti, a two-day fair is organised in Madhonagar, featuring puja ceremonies, processions, and various swing rides set up for visitors.

Safety experts say that while fair rides can provide an amazing experience, but prioritising safety is essential. They recommend staying seated until the ride has completely stopped and making sure that all safety restraints, including seat belts, harnesses, and lap bars are in place before the ride begins, as they're specifically designed to keep people secure.

Experts also ask people to resist the urge to stand up, lean out, or loosen any restraints while the ride is in motion as the lap bars and belts etc are designed to protect people from falls during sudden movements, sharp turns, and high speeds.

Before getting on any fair rides, it's important to secure loose items such as hair, hats, sunglasses, dupattas, sarees, phones, and jewellery. The sudden movements of the rides can lead to these items falling or getting lost and the hair or stoles or saree getting entangled in the swings with disastrous consequences as in the case in Kannauj.