Our Fight For Climate Justice Continues

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) A message from the Commonwealth Secretary-General, Patricia Scotland KC, ahead of COP29.

In 2016, when I took office, it was abundantly clear that climate change-induced weather disasters were an existential threat to our small island and developing states, with consequences extending beyond environmental decline and amplifying existing social, and economic inequalities which bring forward the tipping point for instability and conflict.

I also was learning, especially from our small states, that in addition to co-operating at every level to do less harm to our planet, we needed to do more good. My focus has not wavered. Instead, it has expanded, as have the risks we all face.

We see the impacts all across our Commonwealth Family.



In 2017, hurricane Maria devastated my own country of birth, Dominica, costing 226 per cent of her GDP.

In 2019, Cyclone Idai, one of the most severe tropical storms, wreaked havoc across Malawi, Mozambique and Zimbabwe, leaving 2.6 million people in urgent need of humanitarian assistance. Just six weeks later, Cyclone Kenneth struck Mozambique, compounding the destruction in an already devastated region.

The 2019–2020 Australian bushfire season was catastrophic for both people and nature. Nearly 19 million hectares were burned, impacting close to three billion animals, and 80 per cent of Australians were affected in some way.

In the summer of 2022, the UK experienced five heatwaves, with record-breaking temperatures of over 40°C. These heatwaves were linked to 2,985 deaths in England.

That same year, unprecedented floods submerged one-third of Pakistan, displacing 33 million people and resulting in devastating loss of life. In 2023, Vanuatu was devastated by category 5 cyclone Lola, which hit seven months after twin cyclones Judy and Kevin had wiped out 50 per cent of her GDP

These shocks have caused tremendous economic and human suffering, exacerbating pre-existing vulnerabilities and undermining resilience. Though the challenges are great, we are collectively more than equal to them. With concerted action and dedicated resources, it is not too late to turn the tide and reverse the impacts of climate change.

Practical and focused solutions

The Secretariat is doing its part. We continue to build on a history of Commonwealth climate leadership that has been consistent, decisive and tangible. Our programmes are complemented by meaningful, practical, impactful technical support and advocacy for our member states.



Our Climate Finance Access Hub has unlocked more than US$366 million for our small and other vulnerable member states, with US$500 million more in the pipeline.

Our Blue and Living Lands Charters bring all our member states together to address shared challenges and design shared solutions for land and oceans. Our Sustainable Energy Transitions Agenda is helping to accelerate the just transformation of energy generation and distribution in Commonwealth countries.

And, at CHOGM Samoa 2024 , we launched the Commonwealth Disaster Resilience Centre and, crucially, our leaders ratified the Apia Commonwealth Ocean Declaration , both initiatives that promise to be transformative.

Towards collective and inclusive climate action

As we prepare for COP29 in Baku, Azerbaijan , we take this vast knowledge, the lessons learned and expertise with us. We will ensure the voices of our 56 member countries are not only heard, but also understood.



At this COP, our Commonwealth members are asking for work to be concluded on the inclusion of youth, women, and Indigenous Peoples in engagement strategies.

As the Commonwealth of Nations, we will continue to advocate for international finance institutions (IFIs) to be fit-for-purpose, calling for affordable, accessible, and sustainable climate finance in the face of climate change. And among the Commonwealth of Nations, there is consensus that the momentum on Loss and Damage from COP28 must be harnessed. There can be no more delay in operationalising the Loss and Damage Fund, as entrenched in COP28 decisions.

Together, we will rise to a challenge which will shape the future of our world. We are the #CommonwealthForClimate .

The post Our fight for climate justice continues appeared first on Caribbean News Global .