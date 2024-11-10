Another Russian Shahed Drone Found In Moldova
Date
11/10/2024 7:12:09 PM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On Sunday, November 10, another drone was discovered on Moldovan territory, identified as a Russian Shahed UAV, according to Moldova's General Police Inspectorate.
The drone was found near the village of Novi Boroseni in the Rîșcani district, as reported by TV8 and Ukrinform.
Special services were dispatched to the site, which has since been cordoned off. Bomb disposal experts are currently examining the drone.
Earlier that same day, another drone was located in the Căușeni district, near the village of Fîrlădeni. This UAV was confirmed to be a Russian Shahed model, though it did not contain an explosive warhead. Authorities believe it may have entered Moldovan airspace during a nighttime attack on Ukraine.
Read also: Russia launches
54 drones
at Odesa region
in past three days
According to Ukrainian defense reports, on the night of November 9-10, Russia launched a significant drone offensive targeting Ukraine. By 9:30 on November 10, the Ukrainian forces had successfully shot down 62 drones out of a total of 145 launched. It was noted that 10 of these drones exited the Ukrainian airspace towards Moldova, Belarus, and Russia.
