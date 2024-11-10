Shaftsbury Barracks / Criminal No License

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 24B3003966

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Colin Shepley

STATION: Shaftsbury Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-442-5421

DATE/TIME: 11/09/2024 at 0942 hours.

INCIDENT LOCATION: Northside Drive Bennington, VT

VIOLATION: Criminal No License

ACCUSED: Shawn R. Mateo

AGE: 44

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Pownal, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, Vermont State Police conducted a motor vehicle stop on Northside Drive in the Town of Bennington for an expired vehicle registration. The operator, Shawn Mateo was found to be operating without a license and previously has been convicted of the same offense.

Mateo was subsequently issued a citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court Bennington Criminal Division on 12/16/2024 at 0815 hours for the above offense.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 12/16/2024 at 0815 hours.

COURT: Vermont Superior Court Bennington Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper Colin Shepley

Vermont State Police Shaftsbury

96 Airport Road Shaftsbury, VT 05262

802-442-5421

