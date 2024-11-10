Ajyal Talks To Discuss Creativity In Social Change

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Doha Institute (DFI) is presenting the Ajyal Talks programme at Ajyal Film Festival, scheduled from November 16 to 23, featuring noted artists who use their craft to enact positive social change and foster cultural understanding.

In a press statement, DFI CEO and festival director Fatma Hassan Alremaihi said:“The sessions are unique opportunities to gain intimate insights from creative leaders who are reshaping their industries and are behind some of the most impactful creative work today”.

The first Ajyal Talk, 'Voices Through Art: Creating Change and Inspiring Action' brings together Ghada al-Khater, a Qatari multidisciplinary artist, and Khalid Albaih, a renowned Sudanese artist and activist. Moderated by cultural storyteller Nadir Nahdi, the discussion will explore how artists like Albaih and al-Khater harness creative expression to drive social awareness that empower audiences.

The second session, 'Trailblazing in Music: A Journey of Unconventional Paths' will feature Egyptian American creative entrepreneur Sylvia M Zakhary and Anees, an independent artist and genre-bending musician. The discussion will explore the diverse journeys of two creative figures who have forged their own unique paths in the music industry.

