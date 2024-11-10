Qatar Medicare Show To Kick Off On Dec 3

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Doha will host Qatar International Healthcare and Medical Trade and (Qatar Medicare) from December 3 to 5, 2024.

Under the patronage of the of Public Health, the event will be organised in collaboration between Qatar Chamber of Commerce and and IFP Qatar at the Doha Exhibition and Center (DECC).

HE the Director of the Department of NCDs Preventive Programmes at the Ministry of Public Health, Dr. Mohammed bin Hamad Al-Thani told a press conference that "the Ministry's sponsorship of this event underscores our unwavering commitment to advancing the healthcare sector".

The exhibition serves as a platform to establish communication channels among all healthcare professionals, which "positively impacts" the sector's overall performance, helps identify available opportunities, and strengthening the collaborative efforts between key stakeholders, HE Sheikh Dr. Mohammed added.

A wide pool of stakeholders such as health companies, medical tourism facilitators, medical service providers, hospitals, trade associations, multinational entities and associated partners across the globe will participate in the show.

"We are confident that Qatar's healthcare sector is on an accelerated growth trajectory, poised to attract even greater investments and foster international partnerships, fueled by the remarkable developments across all sectors," Ali Bu Sharbak al-Mansouri, the acting general manager of the Qatar Chamber on Sunday told media outlining the agenda.

The event will showcase cutting-edge medical equipment and technology, alongside B2B meetings to support business collaborations and expand the scope of future partnerships in the healthcare sector, he added.

"The exhibition provides a platform for building strategic partnerships and showcasing the latest healthcare technologies and innovations. The conference sessions will also delve into current medical trends, groundbreaking healthcare innovations, and explore both the challenges and the exciting opportunities awaiting the sector," said Haidar Mshaimesh, general manager of IFP Qatar.

Dr. Hassan Kassem, chief medical officer of Qatar Red Crescent Society's (QRCS) Medical Affairs Division, the event's gold sponsor, said it is dedicated to educating the public about the QRCS's various activities and departments, while showcasing its role in raising health awareness for workers and providing them with essential healthcare services.

Sheikh Mansour bin Hamad al-Thani, chairman of M.H.M Group, the event's silver sponsor, said Qatar has become home to a large number of companies operating in the healthcare and pharmaceutical sectors and they are focused on expanding their market share and strengthening their presence in the rapidly growing healthcare landscape of the country.

Others who spoke on the occasion include Dr. Abdulelah al-Adimi, CEO and medical director of Al Emadi Hospital Group; Dr. Waleed Mohammed, director of Medical Network and Healthcare Services at Al-Koot Insurance and Reinsurance; Hazem Hamdan, CEO of Metco Care Health Services; Dr. Abdulkarim Khattab, general manager of HeliumDoc, and Dr. Thurayya Arayssi, Professor of Clinical Medicine and vice dean for Academic and Curricular Affairs at Weill Cornell Medicine-Qatar.



