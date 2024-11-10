Qatar, Jordan Deploy 15 Relief Aid Trucks For Gaza

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: A humanitarian convoy of 15 trucks was deployed by Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS) with food and nonfood aid to be delivered to displaced Palestinian families stranded in northern Gaza.

In a statement on Sunday, QRCS indicated that this relief convoy, which comes in cooperation with the Jordan Hashemite Charity Organization (JHCO), is the latest of successive humanitarian convoys jointly deployed by QRCS and JHCO. Together, they deployed 38 relief trucks earlier this year to meet the key humanitarian needs and enhance the resilience of the fraternal Palestinian people in northern Gaza

Since the beginning of the war on Gaza, QRCS has contributed 116 planeloads of diverse relief aid and part of the cargo of one Qatari aid ship, providing up to 4,766 tonnes of relief items for Gaza. Its field personnel have implemented 32 emergency interventions for some 1.7 million beneficiaries.

400 days of war on Gaza: death toll surges to 43,603; over 102,929 injured

