Iranian government takes new steps to control output financing

(MENAFN) Iran's Finance and Economic Affairs Minister, Abdolnaser Hemmati, announced that significant decisions have been made by the government's economic coordination headquarters concerning production financing. Hemmati shared this update through his social media, indicating that the decisions aim to address key issues in the country’s financial sector.



The primary goal of these new measures is to tackle liquidity bottlenecks, which have been a major challenge for the country's economic stability. By addressing these bottlenecks, the government intends to ensure a smoother flow of financial resources to support various sectors of the economy, particularly production.



Additionally, the decisions are designed to develop and enhance financial resources, making it easier for businesses to access the funds needed for growth and development. This is seen as a crucial step in revitalizing sectors that contribute to Iran's overall economic performance.



Moreover, the measures will focus on adjusting the financing rates to make them more effective in supporting production growth. By implementing these changes, the government aims to provide better financial conditions that foster economic expansion and improve the competitiveness of Iranian industries.

MENAFN10112024000045015839ID1108869678