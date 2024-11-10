Putin gives speech at Valdai

(MENAFN) Russian President Vladimir delivered the keynote address at the 21st annual Valdai International Discussion Club in Sochi on Thursday. In his speech, Putin stated that Russia does not view Western civilization as an enemy, but criticized calls from the West to inflict a "strategic defeat" on Russia, describing such actions as “extreme adventurism.” He also emphasized that the world is moving toward a multipolar order, which is being threatened by the “violent anarchy” fostered by the West in its efforts to maintain global dominance.



The plenary session, titled "Security for Everyone. Together – Into a New World," was part of this year's Valdai meeting, which is focused on the theme "A Lasting Peace – On What Basis? Universal Security and Equal Opportunities for Development in the 21st Century."

