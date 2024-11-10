Kuwait Deputy FM Talks Boosting Bilateral Ties With UK Gov't Advisor

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 10 (KUNA) -- Deputy of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad met on Sunday with British Advisor Lord John Mann. The two talked of developing bilateral ties and boosting them across various level, as well as discussed issues of common interest. (end) aai

