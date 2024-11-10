Kuwait Deputy FM Talks Boosting Bilateral Ties With UK Gov't Advisor
Date
11/10/2024 7:08:19 AM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
KUWAIT, Nov 10 (KUNA) -- Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador sheikh Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah met on Sunday with British government Advisor Lord John Mann.
The two talked of developing bilateral ties and boosting them across various level, as well as discussed issues of common interest. (end)
aai
