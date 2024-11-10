Elon Musk plays crucial role in President-elect Donald Trump’s election campaign

(MENAFN) Elon Musk played a crucial role in President-elect Donald Trump’s election campaign, shifting from a previously strained relationship to becoming one of Trump’s prominent backers. The world’s richest man contributed over $110 million of his personal wealth to the campaign and even organized a rally in Pennsylvania, a key swing state.



In 2016, Musk had harshly criticized Trump, stating that his personality was ill-suited for the presidency and that he didn’t reflect well on the U.S. At that time, Musk was a supporter of Hillary Clinton, particularly backing her economic and environmental policies. After Trump’s victory, however, Musk was appointed to two of Trump’s economic advisory boards in an effort to bring in top tech leaders. But in 2017, Musk resigned from these positions, protesting Trump’s decision to pull out of the Paris Climate Agreement, citing his commitment to addressing climate change.



The relationship between Trump and Musk began to shift in 2020 when Trump supported Musk’s stance in a legal battle with California over pandemic-related lockdowns that affected Tesla’s factory, signaling a warming of their alliance.

