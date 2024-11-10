President-elect Donald Trump appoints Susie Wiles as his White House Chief of Staff

(MENAFN) President-elect Donald has appointed Susie Wiles as his White House Chief of Staff, making history as the first woman to hold the position. Trump lauded Wiles for her crucial role in his campaign, which he hailed as one of the most significant victories in U.S. history.



Wiles is recognized for running a highly organized and disciplined campaign, which made her the top choice for the job. Despite her prominent role, she initially avoided taking the official title of campaign manager to minimize added pressure, mindful of Trump's tendency to frequently change staff.



Her appointment represents one of Trump's first significant decisions and is seen as a crucial test of his ability to create a stable administration. Known for her exceptional organizational skills, Wiles was selected in part to help improve Trump's public image.



However, concerns linger about Trump's handling of White House staff, given his past history of dismissing employees. Some potential hires have even declined positions due to concerns about job security. Nevertheless, Wiles' extensive experience, including her work under President Ronald Reagan, along with her ability to manage relationships, has earned her a trusted spot in Trump’s team. Her appointment signals that she will play a pivotal role in shaping a competent administration to oversee the federal government.

