Quest Welcomes Haribo's First-Ever Corner In Qatar

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

The newly launched Haribo corner offers Quest visitors a unique experience, where they can explore a wide range of Haribo products, including favorites like Goldbears, Happy Cola, Starmix, and Chamallows. With a dedicated entrance through Time Quest store, the Haribo corner welcomes all guests looking for a delightful treat, making it an irresistible stop for a sweet escape.

Doha, Qatar: The world-renowned candy brand Haribo has officially opened its first corner in Qatar, nestled within the vibrant Time retail store at Quest – Qatar's largest indoor theme park and one of the amazing adventure experiences for all ages at Doha Oasis. This exciting addition marks a new chapter for candy lovers, Haribo fans, and Quest enthusiasts, promising a magical world of iconic sweets and joyful treats.

The newly launched Haribo corner offers Quest visitors a unique experience, where they can explore a wide range of Haribo products, including favorites like Goldbears, Happy Cola, Starmix, and Chamallows. With a dedicated entrance through Time Quest store, the Haribo corner welcomes all guests looking for a delightful treat, making it an irresistible stop for a sweet escape.

Heiko Engels, General Manager of Quest, expressed his excitement about the launch:

"We are immensely proud to welcome Haribo to Quest at the heart of Doha Oasis, marking a partnership between two brands committed to creating unforgettable, joyful experiences. This is a testament to our promise of delivering only the finest to our guests. Together, we're redefining what it means to bring joy, merging the thrill and wonder of Quest with Haribo's world-class confections. The Haribo corner isn't just an addition for our park guests, it's a treat for the entire community, offering a delightful experience to all."

The opening of the Haribo corner reflects Quest's commitment to continually enhancing its offerings and creating memorable experiences for everyone. Located within the vibrant Time Quest store, this unique space invites guests not only to explore the world of Haribo but also to discover an exclusive selection of Quest-branded souvenirs and products. Time Quest isn't just a store; it's an immersive shopping experience where adventure meets nostalgia, making it a must-visit for children, friends, families, and anyone looking to take a piece of Quest magic home with them.

The Haribo Corner is now open, bringing a unique blend of sweetness and joy to visitors in Doha! Step into a world of delicious fun at Qatar's largest indoor theme park, Quest at Doha Oasis. Whether you're here for the thrills or just to indulge, the Haribo Corner awaits right here at Time Quest Store

About Quest:

Quest is Qatar's largest indoor theme park, located in Doha Oasis destination, offering a thoroughly-themed, story-based concept centered around the notion of time. The park is divided into three distinct time dimensions-Oryxville, representing an ancient Arabian past; City of Imagination, a wondrous present; and Gravity, a gateway to a futuristic space age. Each time dimension is brought to life by enchanting characters, whose stories unfold as guests embark on thrilling adventures aboard impeccably themed, media-enhanced, and story-driven rides and attractions. Quest proudly holds two Guinness World Records for the tallest indoor roller coaster and the tallest indoor drop tower in the world. In addition, the park features iFLY Quest, an exhilarating indoor skydiving experience, and high-tech racing simulators that add a competitive edge. At Quest, guests get to explore the past, play in the present, and imagine the future, creating unforgettable memories for all ages.

About Doha Oasis

Doha Oasis is a premier multi-experience destination nestled in the heart of Doha, spanning 440,000 square meters. This exceptional development features the 5-star Banyan Tree Doha Hotel & Residences, Qatar's first indoor theme park, Quest-which boasts two Guinness World Records rides-and the largest luxury department store in the Middle East, Printemps Doha. Complemented by a profile of international food and beverage options and a luxurious cinematic experience. Doha Oasis also features five indoor padel courts, two of which offer ultimate privacy. With its diverse range of world-class leisure and dining experiences, Doha Oasis delivers an unmatched blend of hospitality, luxury, entertainment and lifestyle. Since its grand opening in 2021, Doha Oasis has established itself as a distinguished landmark, renowned for its commitment to delivering excellence across all its offerings.