Jordan Eases Entry Requirements For South Sudanese Nationals

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 10 (Petra) -- The of Interior announced Sunday that South Sudanese nationals will now be permitted entry into the kingdom without prior approval, in a decision following recent measures that granted similar access to Libyan nationals.This move comes after intensive discussions led by Prime Jaafar Hassan with healthcare union leaders and stakeholders from the public and private sectors specializing in medical tourism.These meetings focused on streamlining procedures to enhance Jordan's appeal as a medical destination, capitalizing on the country's strong reputation for healthcare excellence.Minister of Interior Mazen Farraya stated that, based on these discussions, the ministry has lifted the pre-approval requirement for South Sudanese citizens, as was done previously for Libyans.Travelers from South Sudan will now only need a passport valid for at least six months and can obtain visas either through the e-visa platform or upon arrival at Jordanian border points.Farraya added that the Ministry of Interior's ongoing policy reviews are aimed at increasing Jordan's attractiveness for patients and wellness tourists, while also supporting the national economy by encouraging investment and business development through eased entry regulations.