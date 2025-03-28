Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Souqs See Huge Turnout Ahead Of Eid Holidays

2025-03-28 11:02:21
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Souq Waqif and other souq areas in and around Doha have seen a considerably large turnout of shoppers over the past few days, especially from the evening until midnight, with many looking for Eid clothes, gifts and accessories.
The traffic patrols have given special focus on these areas, where the movement of pedestrians is highly regulated by traffic police personnel, in addition to the road barriers meant to keep everyone safe despite the rush.
The shops in these locations are enjoying excellent sales over the weekend with expectations for better sales today and tomorrow (Friday and Saturday) as some shoppers prefer to buy their needs at the last hours before the holidays.
The souq areas are considered ideal for buying clothes and accessories at budget-friendly prices.
Many of these shops also gave their customers special discounts and good deals on several items.
Elsewhere across Qatar, shops selling chocolate hampers and flower bouquets are experiencing brisk sales.

