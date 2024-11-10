Odesa Strike: Houses Destroyed, Casualties Reported

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As a result of the latest Russian strike targeting the city of Odesa in southern Ukraine, residential buildings were destroyed. Civilian casualties were confirmed.

Odesa Mayor Hennadiy Trukhanov reported this via Telegram , Ukrinform saw.

"Another act of on the part of the Russians. There are casualties so the required medical assistance is being provided. Tentatively, no one was killed. Residential buildings, peaceful people again. We found the body of a dog in one of the mutilated houses. This is who they are fighting with," he said in the a post on social media.

Zelensky: We continue to persuade partners that Ukraine needs additional protection

Trukhanov notes that emergency response teams are currently working at the site of the strike. A municipal headquarters will be deployed in the morning, where people whose homes were affected by the Russian attack can seek assistance.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, explosions rang out in Odesa during the air raid alert. Air defenses were activated.

Photo: Hennadiy Trukhanov / Telegram