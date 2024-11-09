Bangladesh Thrashes Afghanistan In 2Nd ODI

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): Bangladesh beat Afghanistan by 68 runs in the second One Day International (ODI) match played in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Sunday.

According to ESPN Cricinfo Bangladesh won the toss and decided to bat first and were off to a decent start.

The men in green scored 252 runs in the loss of seven wickets in the allotted 50 overs. Bangladesh Captain Shanto scored 76 runs.

Afghanistan's chase of 253 began in steady fashion. The Bangladesh quirks started with tight lines and lengths with the new ball swinging, but their first two breakthroughs were down to some fantastic catches.

Rahmat Shah scored 52 and Sediqullah 39 in the chased of Bangladesh target. Other Afghan players did not put up strong resistance and were all out for 184 in 43.3 overs.

Afghanistan lost the second match of the-three match ODI series by 68 runs.

