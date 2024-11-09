Qatar Masters Chess To Be Held From Dec 2-13 At Aspire

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The fourth edition of the Qatar Masters Chess will be held from December 2-13 at Aspire Zone, the Qatar Chess Federation (QCF) announced yesterday. The championship made a return last year after the first two editions were held in 2014 and 2015,

Mohammed al-Mudahka, President of the QCF, told Qatar News Agency (QNA) that this year's edition of Qatar Masters has attracted participation of more than 200 male and female players, representing 25 countries. The total prize pool for the event is $108,000 and the last day for registration is today.

Al-Mudahka said World no 6 Grandmaster Nodirbek Abdustarov of Uzbekistan will be the top rated player in the tournament. Abdustarov had finished runner-up last year.

Defending champion Nodirbek Yaqubaev has also confirmed his participation, as well as Iran's world GM Parham Maghsoodloo, who is ranked World No 7.

International Grandmaster Hussein Aziz will represent Qatar, while the Emirati champion Salem Abdulrahman, who won the award for the best Arab player in the previous edition, will also take part in the tournament for the fourth time. Egypt's Adham Fawzy has also announced his participation.

In the women's, India's Olympiad winning stars Divya Deshmukh and Vantika Agrawal will be the star attraction.

Al-Mudahka said five-time world champion Magnus Carlsen, who competed in the last three editions, will not be participating this time due to his busy schedule. QCA chief emphasised that the tournament has gained a wide global reputation thanks to its outstanding organization and the high level of trust from the International Chess Federation (FIDE), especially as last year's edition received extensive praise from all participants.

Al-Mudhahka, who is also the Director of International Relations at FIDE, revealed that the organising committee will also host the international 'B' tournament, which will see significant participation from Qatari players.

This second consecutive edition aims to provide opportunities for players who were unable to participate in the Qatar Masters due to their rankings.

“After hosting the tournament in 2014, 2015, and again last year in 2023, our goal has been to maintain its continuity and organise it annually, as we aim to hold a major global tournament. We extend our gratitude to the Ministry of Sports and Youth for their tremendous support for the federation and its activities, as well as for ensuring the continuity of the tournament for the second consecutive year,” al-Mudahka said.

“Undoubtedly, this tournament will contribute to the development of chess in Qatar. Over the past period, we have established partnerships with various state institutions, schools and universities, and we will continue our efforts to elevate Qatari chess to the level we aspire to,” he added.

