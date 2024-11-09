(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network)



data-text="Score 11 Unbeatable Deals This 11.11 on Shopee with 90% Off Lowest Price Guaranteed" data-link=" 11 Unbeatable Deals This 11.11 on Shopee with 90% Off Lowest Price Guaranteed" class="whatsapp">Shar KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - OutReach Newswire - 8 November 2024 - It's that time of year again Shopee's 11.11 Big Sale , where everything you've been eyeing (and even things you didn't know you need) is available at unbeatable prices! From cutting-edge tech gadgets and chic finds to essential cookware and beauty must-haves, there's something for everyone. The best part? You can shop with confidence, knowing you're getting the season's lowest prices with up to 90% Off Lowest Price Guaranteed *. If you find a lower price elsewhere, Shopee will give you 3X the price difference back in Shopee Coins. Plus, with exclusive seller vouchers, you're in for some serious savings. Here's a look at the best picks from Shopee's 11.11 Big Sale that you won't want to miss!







1. PerySmith X10 Lite Vacuum Cleaner

Clean smarter, not harder, with the X10 Lite handheld vacuum. Its powerful 1000W motor and 20,000PA suction tackle any mess, while the 0.25-micron HEPA filter captures dust and allergens. Weighing just 1kg, it's easy to maneuver, and with a mop pad for dual cleaning, your floors will sparkle with minimal effort.

2. Baseus Power Bank Mini Magnetic Wireless Fast Charge (10,000mAh)

Keep your devices powered up on the go with the Baseus 10,000mAh power bank. Featuring magnetic wireless charging and a built-in USB-C cable for fast recharging, it's perfect for quick power-ups. Despite its high capacity, it's compact and easy to carry, with strong magnets for secure one-handed use. The skin-friendly material ensures comfort, while auto-wake functionality makes charging effortless.

3. HUAWEI MatePad SE 11' Tablet

This 11-inch FHD+ display tablet is perfect for the whole family. Lightweight, durable, and easy to use, it's ideal for streaming, browsing, and family entertainment. With a high-resolution screen and easy parental controls, the HUAWEI MatePad SE offers a versatile entertainment option for all ages.

4. URBANlite Rubik ABS Hard Case Spinner Wheels Cup Holder Luggage

Travel in style with the URBANlite Rubik luggage, designed for durability and ease. The premium ABS shell protects your belongings, while 360 spinner wheels ensure smooth movement. Plus, a built-in cup holder and combination lock add extra convenience and security for your travels.

5. DESSINI ITALY Granite Aluminium Non Stick Casserole Pot Bowl Deep Fry Pan Cookware Tool (12 Pcs)

Elevate your cooking with the 12-piece DESSINI Granite Aluminium Cookware Set. Designed for effortless, non-stick cooking and easy cleaning, this durable set includes various pots and pans to meet all your culinary needs. With even heat distribution, scratch-resistant coating, and compatibility with all cooktops, it's perfect for both everyday meals and special dishes.

6. Dr Cardin's DC Home Men Buttery Soft Comfort Sandals

Treat your feet to ultimate comfort with DC Home's Buttery Soft Comfort Sandals. Ultra-lightweight and waterproof, these sandals offer anti-slip soles and a 4cm height boost. Available in a variety of fun colours, they're perfect for lounging at home or relaxing by the pool.

7. Panda Eyes Turtleneck Skirt Set

Stay stylish with this versatile turtleneck and skirt set. Made from ironless material, it's easy to care for and available in a range of colours. Designed for comfort and durability, this set offers a perfect blend of modern fashion and everyday wearability.

8. HABIB Leather Bracelet

This stylish bracelet with a brass clasp and leather band comes in a variety of colours, making it a versatile accessory for any look. It's the ideal choice for those who want a subtle yet elegant piece to enhance their everyday style.

9. Dyson HT01 Airstrait ?

Get sleek, straight hair without the damage. The Dyson Airstrait? straightener uses directional airflow to smooth hair from wet to dry, reducing heat exposure. Its intelligent design pauses when inactive, ensuring a quieter, more efficient styling experience, with an easy-to-read LCD screen for precise control.

10. DAZZLE ME Get a Grip Makeup Setting Spray Matte Fix For Oily Skin Matte Finish

Lock your makeup in place with DAZZLE ME's Get a Grip Setting Spray. This mattifying spray absorbs oil and hydrates your skin with centella asiatica and squalane, giving you a fresh, dewy finish that lasts all day. Perfect for oily skin, it keeps your makeup intact for up to 24 hours.

11. SKINTIFIC 5X Ceramide Skin Gel Moisturiser Barrier Repair Moisturizer Day Night Cream

Restore your skin's natural barrier with SKINTIFIC's 5X Ceramide Skin Gel Moisturiser. This lightweight, hydrating gel is enriched with ceramides, hyaluronic acid, and marine collagen, providing deep nourishment while keeping your skin smooth, calm, and protected against environmental stressors.

The clock is ticking, and the best deals won't last long. Take advantage of Shopee 11.11 Big Sale and up to 90% Off Lowest Price Guaranteed to score unbeatable bargains. With exclusive seller vouchers and the chance to claim 3X the price difference back in Shopee Coins, now is the time to shop smarter. Don't miss outhead over to Shopee today and grab your must-haves at amazing prices!

For more details on 90% Off Lowest Price Guaranteed and to discover featured products during the 11.11 Big Sale, visit

*Information is correct at the time of publishing. Terms and conditions apply.

