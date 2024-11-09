Qatar Boat Show 2024 Draws Record Visitors

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Qatar Boat Show 2024 has achieved remarkable success, underscored by the exceptional engagement and innovative contributions of exhibitors.

According to the organisers, the third day of the event witnessed a complete sell-out, solidifying its position as an unmissable highlight in Qatar's event calendar. It captured the attention of both marine enthusiasts and leaders as well as visitors, offering a series of exceptional maritime and entertainment celebrations.

Visitors were treated to exhilarating watersport demonstrations, including an exciting dragon boat performance, complemented by cultural displays such as a military band parade and traditional music.

Attendees strolled through impressive showcases of luxury superyachts and marine vessels, offering a glimpse into the opulent boating lifestyle. For those intrigued by the marine industry, the exhibitor booths provided insights into the latest innovative technologies, while a kayak fishing competition and an enchanting performance of dancing fountains added to the day's excitement.

The festivities extended beyond the boat show itself; at the Mina District, attendees enjoyed thrilling competitions and experienced the artistry on display at the craftsman and painters' showcases.

“Our vision for the Qatar Boat Show 2024 was to create an event that would resonate deeply with both local and international audiences, and the overwhelming response we've seen is a testament to Qatar's vibrant maritime culture and event-hosting prowess,” said Old Doha Port CEO and the chairman of the Organising Committee of the Qatar Boat Show 2024 Mohamed Abdulla al-Mulla.

“We were delighted by the level of participation from both local and international exhibitors, which was reflected in the significant turnout of visitors and enthusiasts of the sea and marine sports,” he added.

The Qatar Boat Show 2024 is celebrating the country's rich maritime heritage in alignment with the port's strategy to support the maritime sector and marine tourism through an event that will contribute to strengthening the economy and its maritime sector.

Additionally, organisers said the event is creating a new trading platform while preserving Qatar's cultural identity and maritime heritage. It also fosters economic growth through tourism and promoting environmental sustainability through investments in eco-friendly marine practices.

Organisers noted that this synergy positions Qatar as a regional leader in maritime innovation and cultural conservation, further enhancing its unique identity on the global stage.



MENAFN09112024000067011011ID1108868201