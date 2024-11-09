Minister Of Social Development And Family Announces Preparations For Launch Of Qatar Social Observatory

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The of Social Development and Family HE Mariam bint Ali bin Nasser Al Misnad announced the beginning of preparations to establish the "Qatar Social Observatory", a significant initiative designed to enhance Qatar's interactive social monitoring capabilities.

In a press statement, Her Excellency emphasized that the observatory will act as an early warning system to monitor social phenomena impacting families and society at large.

She described it as a robust scientific tool that will foster the skills of national talent in social and humanitarian research fields.

HE the Minister underscored the importance of a strategic partnership with the National Planning Council, which plays a vital role in supporting and guiding the project towards its national objectives.

Additionally, she noted the involvement of the Ibn Khaldon Center for Humanities and Social Sciences at Qatar University as a key research partner, contributing academic and scientific expertise to enhance the observatory's effectiveness and development.

HE Mariam bint Ali bin Nasser Al Misnad explained that communication with the observatory, for submitting social observations or reports, will be facilitated through a dedicated electronic page on the Ministry of Social Development and Familys website.

The observatory will operate in close cooperation with the National Planning Council and the Ibn Khaldon Center at Qatar University, utilizing three primary monitoring mechanisms: field monitoring through surveys and questionnaires, digital monitoring with advanced programs, and direct interviews and community dialogues.

Her Excellency reiterated the value of the strategic partnership with the National Planning Council and the pivotal role of the Ibn Khaldon Center at Qatar University as a research partner in strengthening the observatorys operations.

For his part, HE Secretary-General of the National Planning Council, Abdulaziz bin Nasser bin Mubarak Al Khalifa stated, "The National Planning Council will play a major role in supporting and implementing the Qatar Social Observatory, which will serve as an effective tool for analyzing social data and providing a scientific foundation for the development of social policies and national plans. This will aid in achieving cohesive efforts toward our sustainable development goals."

His Excellency added that this support aligns with the Councils mission under the Third National Development Strategy of the State of Qatar 2024-2030.

He emphasized the Council's commitment to fostering strategic partnerships across sectors to promote national initiatives that contribute to Qatar's cohesive social development objectives, as envisioned in Qatar National Vision 2030.

HE Abdulaziz bin Nasser bin Mubarak Al Khalifa affirmed the Councils full support for the observatory and its intention to proceed with practical measures to ensure that the Qatar Social Observatory becomes a sustainable platform, enriching integrated development efforts, achieving ambitious national outcomes, and advancing the social development pillar outlined in Qatar National Vision 2030.

The Qatar Social Observatory aims to provide early warnings to decision-makers regarding social phenomena that may require intervention, enabling the development of effective solutions to social challenges.

Its approach is centered on the scientific collection of information and data to support community-targeted research and programs, thereby strengthening the communitys capacity to proactively address its challenges.