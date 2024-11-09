Exodus To Announce Third Quarter 2024 Results On November 12, 2024

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) OMAHA, Neb., Nov. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exodus Movement, (OTCQX: EXOD), (the“Company” or“Exodus”) the leading self-custodial software platform, will release results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024 following the close of the U.S. markets on November 12, 2024. Exodus will host a webcast to discuss its results at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time the same day.

To access the webcast, please use this . It will also be carried on the Company's website . Supplementary materials will also be made available prior to the webcast on the“Investor Relations” portion of the Company website.

About Exodus

Exodus is a financial technology leader empowering individuals and businesses with secure, user-friendly crypto software solutions. Since 2015, Exodus has made digital assets accessible to everyone through its multi-asset crypto wallets prioritizing design and ease of use.

With self-custodial wallets, Exodus puts customers in full control of their funds, enabling them to swap, buy, and sell crypto. Its business solutions include Passkeys Wallet and XO Swap, industry-leading tools for embedded crypto wallets and swap aggregation.

Exodus is committed to driving the future of accessible and secure finance. Learn more at or follow us on X at x.com/exodus_io .

